Games in South Carolina American Legion softball play are supposed to be a pair of five-inning affairs to be played as doubleheaders. The Kershaw County Post 17 girls needed just six at-bats to throttle hosts Richland Post 215 in Thursday’s season-opening twinbill.
The 17ers used a 12-hit attack along with June Heitman’s no-hitter in a game one, 23-0 victory. The visitors scored another 20 runs — in three frames — in a 20-0 win in the nightcap.
In the opener, Heitman fanned five and walked one in picking up the win.
Offensively, KC was led by Izzy Trapp who went 3-for-3 with a home run while driving in five runs. Ella Sheorn and Heitman also had two-hit, two-RBI nights for the winners who received eight walks while taking advantage of six Richland errors.
In the nightcap, Madison Stokes went the three innings inside the circle allowing three hits while striking out five batters.
Sheorn had a big second game, as well, collecting three hits in four at-bats while plating five runs as the guests used eight hits to score 20 runs. Carley Bell, Jameson Keeter and Stokes each knocked in a pair of runs in the rout.