Funeral services for Richard “Dickie” Haskell Tiller were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 East DeKalb St., Camden, SC. A reception followed in Westminster Hall. The reverends John Hallman and Mike Kelly officiated. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church or Council on Aging, 906 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC 29020.
Dickie died on Friday, July 14, 2023. He was the son of the late Haskell Cauthen Tiller, Willie Porter Cox, and stepfather, J.C. Cox. Dickie was a lifelong member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church where he served as both deacon and elder in addition to many other roles. A member of the Sertoma Club and the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce, Dickie was a friend to all. In particular, he was well-known and appreciated for his great sense of humor and ability to share a witty, entertaining tale. Dickie adored his grandchildren and supported their many endeavors, and he was adored and revered in return.
Dickie is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Kay Tiller; daughter, Ellen Krannitz (Mike) of Apex, N.C.; son, Rickie (Kathleen) Tiller of Camden; daughter, Lynn Flowers (Billy) of Apex, N.C.; and five grandchildren, Jessica Krannitz of Apex, N.C., Cauthen Tiller (Colleen) of Greenville, S.C., Jojo Tiller of Nashville, Tenn., Katie Tiller of Greenville, S.C., and AJ Flowers of Apex, N.C.
In addition to his parents, Dickie was predeceased by his brother, Doodie Tiller.
July 18, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.