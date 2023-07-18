Camden Public Works Director Tom Couch, who served as the city’s interim city manager in 2022 between the retirement of former manager Mel Pearson and the hiring of current City Manger Jon Rorie, has been hired as the city of Easley’s new city administrator. Couch will move into the position in September, according to a press release issued by Easley’s administration.
The press release (lightly edited) reads, in part, as follows:
“City of Easley City Council voted at the July 13 city council meeting to approve the hiring of Tom Couch as Easley’s newest city administrator. Couch will assume the position of city administrator from current interim City Administrator Tommy Holcombe.
Couch will come to Easley from the city of Camden where he has worked for 19 years and is currently the utilities director…. Before joining Camden, Couch served as director of water and sewer for Franklin County, N.C., and as a division manager in the telecommunications industry in Raleigh, N.C., responsible for maintenance, inspections, and construction. Prior to entering the civilian workforce, Couch served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter pilot, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Couch is originally from Ware Shoals and earned his bachelor of science in civil engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and his master’s in civil engineering from Auburn University.
“I am honored to serve as the next city administrator for Easley,” Couch said. “My family and I have been quickly captivated by the city and are excited for this new journey.”
“Easley is a place unlike any other to work and live, beaming with citizens who are sincerely passionate about our city,” Easley Mayor Butch Womack added. “City council took the task of choosing a new city administrator very seriously, as it was important to find an administrator that was dedicated and excited to help Easley continue to flourish. We believe that Tom Couch brings great leadership, experience, and passion to Easley and will be a great asset to our incredible community.”
Couch joined the city as its public works director in 2004 after the previous director, Becky Mattey, took a job elsewhere.