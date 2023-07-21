Stephen Carmon did not dodge any questions after his Kershaw County American Legion squad played themselves out of the state tournament winners’ bracket after Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to visiting Sumter Post 15 at steamy American Legion Park.
The setback marked the second time in as many seasons in which Post 17 dropped their state tourney opener. A year ago, KC lost to Richland Post 215 before playing its way into the state finals on a journey which ended with the program’s first appearance in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
While Tuesday’s setback snapped a nine-game win streak for the 17ers (13-3), who face the loser of Wednesday’s Inman Post 45 and Rock Hill Post 34 today in a 5 p.m. start at Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in a win-or-go-home contest, it did not deter the locals’ drive to try and repeat what last year’s squad did at Segra Park in Columbia and, beyond.
“I did bring that up,” Carmon said of his postgame talk to his players. “We did this same thing last year and we made it to the state championship. We’re going to go up there Friday and do the same thing (as last year’s team.) We’re going to come out, play hard and see what happens.”
On a forgettable Tuesday evening, played before the season’s largest crowd, the hosts were limited to five hits — the same number as the P-15s — committed four errors which led to all three Sumter runs while stranding nine runners on base. The final figure was one which has been a trouble spot all season long for the hosts.
“We’ve struggled this year getting the big hit when we needed it. I knew it would catch up to us and tonight, it did,” Carmon said. “We had some chances and had guys in scoring position, but we just could not get that big hit. It seemed like, last year, we did. That’s the difference. Tonight, we just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
The source of much of KC’s offensive frustrations was the work of Sumter starting pitcher Carson Todd. The right-hander went five scoreless frames, fanning six batters before handing the ball to Bryce Coulter who went the final two and allowed an unearned run in a sixth frame in which KC left two runners in scoring position.
With Todd on the slab, the locals left four runners in scoring position with a pair of those on third base. Two more against Coulter brought that figure to six. It was Todd, whoever, who got ahead of hitters and for the most part, forced the 17 hitters to go after pitcher’s pitches.
“He’s a good pitcher,” Carmon said of Todd. “He throws a lot of strikes and mixes in his changeup. When you face somebody like that, it is essential not to strike out and we struck out eight times tonight. You have to battle and you have to put the ball in play especially when you have runners on base.”
After a home half of the second which remained scoreless in spite of KC loading the bases with two outs only for Todd to get an inning-ending ground out, Sumter scored the game’s first run off KC starter Mason Williams in the next half inning.
DuBose Rembert led off the third by drawing a walk. An errant pickoff attempt landed him on third before Rembert scored when Jashawn Benbow sent a run-scoring double to left. After retiring Clayton Goff on a grounder to shortstop Cobe Evans for the first out, Carmon brought Jay Bowling on in relief for the sidearm specialist’s third appearance out of the bullpen in the postseason.
Bowling kept the damage at one run by fanning Coulter before Davis Campbell grounded out on a diving stab made by KC first baseman Patrick Daniels.
For his part, Todd worked around a Jake Morris one-out double in the third as Morris was left hanging at third when Campbell made a sliding grab of a sinking liner in left field off the bat of John Rollings for the third out.
Clinging to that one-run advantage through four frames, Sumter took advantage of the third and fourth KC defensive miscues of the night to pad its advantage with two runs in the fifth. This came before Todd worked around Evans’ leadoff double in the fifth only to get a fly ball to left before recording a pair of strikeouts to keep the shutout intact.
Benbow led off the top half of the fifth by reaching on an infield throwing error. After Goff went down looking, Coulter slapped a one-out single to right to put runners on the corners before he stole second. Campbell followed by sending a sinking liner to right on which Luke Duncan made a running stab. Benbow scored on the sacrifice fly on which Duncan’s throw to the plate landed inside the P-17 dugout as Coulter was awarded home to make it 3-0.
KC appealed to third, charging that Benbow left the bag early, but it was denied.
Buoyed by a three-run advantage, Coulter came on to start the sixth for the P-15s. The righty came out hot, striking out the first two batters he faced before Wynn Ravan reached on an error. Daniels followed with a single to left before Duncan hit a ground ball to deep short on which the throw to try and get Ravan at third sailed over Goff’s head as Ravan scored while Daniels and Duncan pulled into third and second, respectively. Coulter kept the damage at one by getting a strikeout to end the threat before working a 1-2-3 seventh to send Sumter into Wednesday’s winners’ bracket game against top seed Florence.
For his part, Bowling gave the 17ers a chance to tie or win the game after surrendering consecutive two-out hits in the top of the seventh before leaving them there with a ground ball out to Zane Catoe at second base.
Both sides collected five hits in this one with Morris leading the way for the hosts with a single and a double. While KC left nine runners aboard, Sumter was just a tad better with eight men left on base.
“When you get a 3-1 ballgame, you should win that game, especially at this level. We didn’t hit well enough to win,” Carmon said of his offense before adding he and his squad still have one team goal — winning a state title — still available to them.
“I told our guys that this was a learning experience for us tonight and that we did some things that we can learn from the get better as a team and individuals to help their baseball careers going forward ..., but our season isn’t over,” he said. “We were in this same situation last year.”
State tourney notebook: The 17ers will face either Rock Hill Post 34 or Inman 45 today in a 5 p.m. elimination game at Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium, site of the state tournament. The winner of this game will play another elimination contest on Saturday at 4 p.m. with the winner of the 4 p.m. game turning back around and playing at 7 p.m. Saturday for the chance to play in Sunday’s state championship round at 1 p.m. with a second game, if necessary, slated for a 4 p.m. start.
On Sunday night, the inaugural South Carolina American Legion Baseball All-Star Game will be played at Sparrow Stadium beginning at 7:30 p.m. Post 17 had four players selected to play in the contest with shortstop Cobe Evans, third baseman John Rollings, outfielder Camden Watts and pitcher Ben Blackwell being tabbed for the 36-player event.