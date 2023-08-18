Johnsonville at North Central
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
2022 records: JHS: 13-1, lost to Christ Church in the class A state championship game; NC: 1-9
Series record: JHS leads, 4-1
Last meeting: JHS, 39-8, in 2022
The Skinny: Tonight kicks off the 45th season of football being played at North Central High School. The Knights have a 202-262 record over that time which includes a 19-25 mark in season-opening contests … Tonight marks the aDaniel Sisk, who served as an assistant coach/offensive coordinator at Camden High for the first 16 years of his coaching career before moving onto Dorman High school last fall where he was the co-offensive coordinator for the 5A power … While this is Sisk’s first time as a full-time head coach, in 2021, he was Camden’s interim head coach for one game when head coach Brian Rimpf was serving a half-game suspension. Sisk led the Bulldogs to a road win at Lakewood that night … North Central won the first meeting in its series with Johnsonville, defeating the Flashes, 41-20, in the state class A playoffs in 1994. Johnsonville has won the last four pairings with the Knights.