A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lucile Elton Morris “Bo” Lachicotte, will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1589 S.C. 174, Edisto Island, SC. Rev. Wey Camp will officiate. A reception will follow the service.
Bo was born on Feb. 6, 1926, in Greenville, S.C., the daughter of the late Cecil and Lucile Culbertson Morris. She attended Limestone College and graduated from the University of South Carolina, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
On Oct. 15, 1949, she married George Pitt Lachicotte of Pawley’s Island. The couple lived at Annadale Plantation in Georgetown. While there, she was a member of Prince George Winyah Episcopal Church.
In 1954, Bo moved to Lugoff, S.C. There she was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Camden, where she taught Sunday School and worked with the Junior Young People. She served on the board of the Episcopal Church Women for the Diocese of Upper South Carolina and was active in Faith Alive.
After moving to Edisto, Bo became a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where she served in the vestry, taught Sunday School, and was active in Faith Alive and Kairos. She served on the board of the Episcopal Church Women of the Diocese of South Carolina and also on the National Board of Faith Alive.
Bo is survived by her daughter, Elton Lachicotte of Columbia, S.C.; sons, George Lachicotte Jr. of Round O, S.C., and Cecil Lachicotte of Branchville, SC; granddaughters, Margaret Whitfield of Greenville, S.C., Laura Lachicotte of Branchville, S.C., Charlene Ann Lachicotte of Cookeville, Tenn.; grandson, Lt. Col. George Pitt “Trey” Lachicotte III of Granger, Ind.; three great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Bo is preceded in death by her husband, George Pitt Lachicotte; and her daughter, Lloyd Lachicotte.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.