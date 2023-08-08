A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lucile Elton Morris “Bo” Lachicotte, will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1589 S.C. 174, Edisto Island, SC. Rev. Wey Camp will officiate. A reception will follow the service.

Bo was born on Feb. 6, 1926, in Greenville, S.C., the daughter of the late Cecil and Lucile Culbertson Morris. She attended Limestone College and graduated from the University of South Carolina, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.