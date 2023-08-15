Fast factsHead coach
Brian Rimpf
Seventh year at NC
Record: 51-25
Team info
2022 record: 9-4; 5-0 in Region 6-AAA (lost in third round of AAA state playoffs)
Website
@FootballCamden
Camden High Bulldog Football
2023 scheduleAug. 18 — @ Myrtle Beach
Aug. 25 — Lugoff-Elgin
Sept. 1 — @ Hartsville
Sept. 8 — @ Gray Collegiate
Sept. 15 — A.C. Flora
* Sept. 22 — Lake City
* Sept. 29 — Lakewood
* Oct. 6 — Darlington
* Oct. 20 — Crestwood
* Oct. 27 — @ Marlboro County
* Denotes Region 6-AAA game
Bulldogs to watchGrayson White, Sr., quarterback: Since being moved from defensive line to starting quarterback in the middle of his sophomore year, White has led Camden to a 17-5 record as a starter and to a pair of AAA Lower State titles in 2020 and 2021. In 13 starts as a junior the 6-1, 245-pounder threw for 2,157 yards and 20 touchdowns. A dual-threat, White also ran the ball 136 times for 887 yards and 13 trips into the end zone; both of which were second on the team.
Jaquarius Mayrant, Sr., athlete: Poised for a breakout year last fall, Mayrant suffered a blip on the radar when he was injured in a 28-19 loss to A.C. Flora in game five. Returning for the Crestwood contest, Mayrant played in nine games last fall and still led the Dogs in receptions with 62 catches for 1,002 yards and seven scoring grabs. A player who can run with the ball out of the backfield, he also led CHS in kickoff return yardage averaging better than 24 yards per return.
Wilson Nash, Sr., linebacker: After working his way into the rotation at linebacker following a 13-tackle game against Gray Collegiate as a sophomore, Nash cemented his role as a defensive team leader last fall in leading the Bulldogs with 125 tackles which included a team-best 95 solo stops while making 15 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. A member of Camden’s AAA state championship tennis team last spring, if pressed into service, has also taken snaps at quarterback in practice.