The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
05/18/2023: 2811 Bethune Road, Bethune — Bass, James Tracy to Ponds, Shelvis L., $10,000 for 1.41 acres.
05/18/2023: 705 Walton St. South, Bethune — Brough, Charles F. and Janice to Brough, Charles F. (life estate), $1 for .59 acre.
05/22/2023: 408 Calvert Drive, Bethune — Baskins, Chover J. to Baskin, Cicely Ann, $0 for 1 acre.
Camden
11/10/2022: 1820 Kanawha Trail, Camden — Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Nabil, Hodali F., $122,500 for one lot.
04/25/2023: 807 Cureton St., Camden — Dufresne, Ernest J. (trustee) to Dufresne, Ernest J. $0 for one lot.
04/25/2023: 807 Cureton St., Camden — Dufresne, Ernest J. to Diaczyk, Dianne, $1 for one lot.
05/08/2023: 965 Hermitage Pond Road, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Jenks, Denis Mallory, $334,624 for 2.61 acres.
05/10/2023: 575 Beverly Hills Road, Camden — Collins, Kimberly King to Wright, Jason, $150,000 for one lot.
05/11/2023: 2261 Lucknow Road, Camden — Stokes, William B., et al, to Plowden, William Brice, $192,000 for 62 acres.
05/15/2023: 140 and 146 Truesdale Road, Camden — Fulmer, Allison B. (life estate) to Schroder, George, $250,000 for a total of 10.33 acres.
05/15/2023: 575 Beverly Hills Road, Camden — Wright, Jason to Wright, Jason, $5 for one lot.
05/15/2023: 1327 Sunnyhill Drive, Camden — Camden First United Methodist Church to Dixon, Stacy, $265,000 for 1.11 acres.
05/16/2023: 308 and 320 Hermitage Farm Road, Camden — Bock, Randy G.R. to Branham, Nicholas, $148,000 for a total of 13.7 acres.
05/18/2023: 2022 Richardson Road, Camden — Wilhelm, David Lee to Demma, Alexander H., $449,999 for one lot.
05/18/2023: 2101 Moultrie Road, Camden — Forbes, Willie, et al, to Smith, James David, $313,000 for one lot.
05/18/2023: 108 Price St., Camden — Schoolfield, Morgan Taylor to Munn, Marion D., $200,000 for one lot.
05/18/2023: 2632 Broad St., Camden — Beard Enterprises LP to Act Up Drama, $190,000 for .9 acre.
05/18/2023: 287 Rapid Run, Camden — Smith, James D. to Jordan, Tyler Leslie, $320,000 for .45 acre.
05/19/2023: 78 Doc Humphries Road, Camden — Smith, Diane B. Tucker to Outlaw, Richard A., $40,000 for 3.5 acres.
05/19/2023: 26 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Williams Sr., James Derrick to Williams Sr., James Derrick, $1 for .19 acre.
05/22/2023: 3421-A Damascus Church Road, Camden — A3 Timberlands LLC to The Hill Plantation LLC $280,000 for 110 acres.
05/22/2023: 901 St. Paul Lane, Camden — Abraham, Christina M. to Abraham, Christina McClendon, et al, $1 for 3.9 acres.
05/22/2023: 1306, 1310, and 1310-A Field St., Camden — C&M Crolley Family Trust to Mendez, Elmer, $50,000 for three lots.
05/22/2023: 17 Scarlett Lane, Camden — Felder, Michael P. to Felder, Michael P. (life estate), $5 for .34 acre.
05/22/2023: 35 Shoal Court, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Hunter, Racquel Chamayne, $298,020 for .33 acre.
05/23/2023: 1958 Eagles Nest Road, Camden — Guffey, Allen D. to Clark Jr., Kelly E., $265,000 for one lot.
05/23/2023: 28 Lauray Lane, Camden — Mendenhall M. Roberta to TNB Financial Services, $309,300 for 4.22 acres.
Elgin
02/24/2023: 699 Barfield Road, Elgin — Brazell II, Wade H. to Hickson, Scottie, $60,000 for 2.03 acres.
05/03/2023: 29 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Sprowls, Steven, $292,095 for .2 acre.
05/03/2023: 5 Salsburgh Court, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Middleton, Kenneth, $446,955 for .51 acre.
05/03/2023: 17 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Hanley, Katelyn L., $449,505 for .7 acre.
05/15/2023: 4 Leyland Cypress Court, Elgin — Bass, Randy L. to Opendoor Property Trust I, $178,100 for .55 acre.
05/17/2023: 56 Smokewood Drive, Elgin — Davis, Kashaun Nicole and Murphy, Sandreka Dominque to Davis, Kashaun Nicole, $5 for .27 acre.
05/18/2023: 1519 Chestnut Road, Elgin — Suarez, Sherley J. to Suarez, Sherley J. (life estate), $5 for .58 acre.
05/19/2023: 358 Ivo Cir., Elgin — Spradley, Gary T. and Betty J. to Bonniville III, John William., $241,000 for one lot.
05/19/2023: 18 Brazilian Drive, Elgin — Hardin, Ryan M. to Kelly, Christopher Brent, $365,000 for .18 acre.
05/22/2023: 126 Grassmere Lane, Elgin — Goff, Rachel K. to Gillespie, Zachary Robert, $30,000 for 3.68 acres.
05/22/2023: 1394 Wildwood Lane, Elgin — Herchik, Ronald J. to Allyn, Jason J., $269,900 for .51 acre.
Kershaw
05/17/2023: 1088 Neds Creek Road, Kershaw — Roberts, Caitlin Alexis to Sims, Jacob Allen, $5 for 2.11 acres.
05/23/2023: 2774 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Reynolds, Bradley D. and Marie E. to Kinney, Dana, $180,000 for 1.27 acres.
Liberty Hill05/08/2023: 3644 John G. Richards Road, Liberty Hill — Parkhurst, Tracey Eric to 3644 John G Richards Road SPE LLC, $575,000 for 25.71 acres.
Lugoff
05/01/2023: 80 Hunting Creek Drive, Lugoff — Knight, Steven Mills to Phillips, James Richard, $349,900 for one lot.
05/03/2023: 110 Preakness Stakes Drive, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Sanchez, Miriam, $277,020 for .18 acre.
05/15/2023: 146 Valley View Drive, Lugoff — Whitlock, Raymond to Whitlock, Raymond N., $1 for 3 acres.
05/16/2023: 17 Yukon Court, Lugoff — Hoft, Wesley J. and Allison D. to Tomlin, Phillip, $370,000 for .44 acre.
05/16/2023: 25 Paces Run, Lugoff — Hardee, Alton J. to Hill, Lennis, $260,000 for .18 acre.
05/17/2023: 59 Leatherwood Drive, Lugoff — Benjamin, Christopher B. to Pfeiffer, Robert C., $350,000 for .3 acre.
05/18/2023: 1032 Hinson Branch Road, Lugoff — Smith, Leo Edward to Smith, Leo Edward, $0 for 3.37 acres.
05/18/2023: 1292 Woodland Drive, Lugoff — Moore, Louise McKnight to Surratt, Russell Scott, $159,000 for one lot.
05/19/2023: 114 Preakness Stakes Drive, Lugoff — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Young, Jamon D., $320,320 for .28 acre.
05/19/2023: 1008 Pepper Ridge Court, Lugoff — Kaake, Jo Lynn to Fitzwater, John, $352,000 for 1.26 acres.
05/22/2023: 82 Magnolia Lane, Lugoff — Bullock, Larry D. and Barbara S. to Johns, Tracy C., $469,900 for 4.3 acres.
05/23/2023: 153 Shivers Green Road, Lugoff — Taylor, Alton G. to Singh, Kulwinder, $60,000 for 1.33 acres.
05/23/2023: 1096 Seminole Way, Lugoff — Ford, Douglas and Carol to Ford, Douglas MacArthur, $0 for 1.23 acres.
05/24/2023: 1069 McCord Ferry Road, Lugoff — Eby, Terry, et al, to Edwards, Alicia, $150,000 for 1 acre.