While tennis received a head start with playoff action having opened last week, Kershaw County baseball and soccer teams will kick off state tournament play Monday while the Region 6-AAA golf championship is also up for grabs.
Here is a capsule look on Monday’s action involving county squads (Note: Some scenarios may have changed due to inclement weather on Thursday.)
L-E baseball opens at home: Should Lugoff-Elgin had won Thursday’s scheduled conference finale against visiting Irmo, the Demons would have wrapped up the Region 5-4A championship and will host an at-large entry on Monday at Optimist Field.
In the other half of the four-team, double-elimination bracket, the third-place entry out of Region 6 will meet the third-place finisher — either May River or Hilton Head Island. In either instance, L-E will host Wednesday’s second round contest.
Should L-E have lost to Irmo and if A.C. Flora swept its three games this week, the Demons would finish second and would play host to the fourth-place finisher out of Region 6 with the winner of that contest facing the winner between Region 7 champion James Island and its at-large opponent.
Camden boys soccer team hits the road: Camden, the third-place finisher in Region 6-AAA, will kick off Lower State action Monday by traveling to meet Aynor, the second-place finisher out of Region 7 with the winner meeting the winner of that night’s Region 5 champion Dreher versus the fourth-place entry out of Region 8 in Wednesday’s second round.
L-E booters get first round home match: After having finished third in Region 5-4A, the Lugoff-Elgin boys’ soccer team will host the fourth-place finisher from Region 7 — either Bluffton or Lucy Beckham — in Monday’s 4A Lower State first round pairing at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium. The winner of that contest advances to Wednesday’s second round to square off against the Region 6 champion — either Myrtle Beach or West Florence — on Wednesday.
Camden tennis: Camden, the Region 6-AAA champion, earned a first round bye in the AAA Lower State tennis playoffs. The Bulldogs were scheduled to have hosted Beaufort in Thursday’s second round. Should Camden have won that match, it will host Monday’s Lower State semifinal contest.
Bulldogs seek to defend conference golf title at home: The Camden golf team will have home course advantage on Monday when Region 6-AAA golf championship is contested at the Camden Country Club. Golfers will take to the links at 2 p.m. for the one-day, 18-hole event.