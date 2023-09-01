Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
(C.A. Johnson plays its home games at Bolden Stadium in Columbia)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
(C.A. Johnson plays its home games at Bolden Stadium in Columbia)
Records: H-P: 0-1; NC: 1-0
Series record: NC leads, 3-2
Last meeting: CAJ, 32-14, in 2022
The skinny: How good of friends are North Central head coach Daniel Sisk and C.A. Johnson head coach Scotty Dean? Sisk was a groomsman in Dean’s wedding. At one time, the two men were both assistant coaches on head coach Jimmy Neal’s staff at Camden High School … In two games this season, NC senior tailback Casey Shropshire has rushed for 328 yards and four touchdowns.