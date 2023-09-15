“Stay tuned; (more) things are getting ready to happen.”
That was the word from Camden City Manager Jon Rorie to Camden City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.
“(There’s) a lot of activity going on, on Rutledge Street,” Rorie said. “There’s (also) a lot of equipment and blue pipe staged on Fair Street…. We’re trying to coordinate with concrete and asphalt paving contractors, utilities contractors — this is a huge project that we’re rolling forward with all over the city over the course of the next year.”
Rorie reminded council that it approved a 5-mil tax increase for the current fiscal year budget dedicated to paving roads, fixing sidewalks, and repairing or replacing street signs.
“The Rutledge Street project is replacing the sidewalks and parking stalls to reduce our exposure to trip and fall hazards, and to repave the east Rutledge section from Broad to Lyttleton (streets) before the end of the calendar year,” Rorie said.
In addition, he announced that the city will soon be demolishing the former Nettles Cleaners building for additional parking. He then moved on the Fair Street project.
“(It) consists of replacing sewer lines under Fair Street from Broad to King (streets) by the end of the year,” he said.
Other upcoming projects Rorie mentioned were repaving a section of Monument Square; sewer line replacement and repaving on Pine Street; and patching and repaving other roads.
“(They are in) very poor condition based on our roadway infrastructure assessment (we) completed in July,” Rorie said of the other streets, adding that more information about these projects will be shared with the public via the city’s website.
On another infrastructure matter, city resident Ethel Jones asked during public comment if someone from the city would explain why her sewer charges appear to have tripled in a month’s time while her water bill had remained, basically, the same.
“I have questions about my utility bill and need an explanation on why charges are continuing to go up,” Jones told council. “This particular month, our sewer charge went up three times what it was 30 days ago. The water bill did not go up that much. So, if that much water is not being used, why is the sewer bill so high? I definitely need an explanation on these charges.”
While council does not usually respond to public comment, Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford told Jones someone from the city would be getting in touch with her.
Also Tuesday, council held a public brief public hearing concerning a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant being jointly submitted by the city and Kershaw County to the S.C. Department of Commerce to purchase a new low-hose bed pumper truck. Initially touted as a joint public hearing, no members of Kershaw County Council were present.
However, Santee-Lynches Council of Governments Operations Manager Sylvia Frierson was on hand and spoke during the public hearing. Frierson explained that the grant would be matched by a combined $250,000 in city and county funds. The total $750,000 would be used to purchase the truck, which would used at Camden fire stations 1 and 2 to cover a total 45 square miles of the city and surrounding area.
“It’s being combined with the county because we have residents who are within the city of Camden and we also have residents who are in Kershaw County,” Frierson said, adding that it is now taking between 18 and 24 months for fire trucks to be delivered.
Drakeford and Councilman Jeffrey Graham thanked the COG and Frierson for coordinating with city and county officials.
“When it’s combined, that can be challenging sometimes,” Graham remarked. “Thank you for your efforts and making sure we’re going to get the best equipment for our folks who are on the ground every day. And we look forward to getting this grant so we can celebrate even more.”
In other business
• Council passed first reading of an ordinance amending an existing ordinance regarding retiree insurance benefits. The date from which former city employees are eligible for retiree benefits is being shifted from May 9, 1995, to May 12, 1993. The amendment also clarifies that all hospitalization premiums are covered until the retiree or their surviving spouse becomes Medicare eligible. At that point, coverage continues, but with the beneficiary paying any premiums that exceed $3,000 annually, or they can receive an annual $3,000 stipend to purchase Medicare supplemental insurance.
• Council issued proclamations recognizing Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23) and National Diaper Need Awareness Week (Sept. 18-24).
• Council approved a resolution authorizing the consumption of wine and beer during the upcoming MAD Festival’s Music Trail.
• Council appointed or reappointed Mark Chickering and Mark Mohr to the Camden Planning Commission; and Jennifer Haunert, Karen Farmer, William Major, and Lisa Long to the Camden Historic Landmarks Commission, all with terms to expire on Aug. 31, 2027.