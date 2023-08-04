Doctor Christine Beachum Sellers, 55, of Camden, S.C., passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2023, at 10:52 p.m. with her family by her side. Chris was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter and physician.
She was born on June 30, 1968, in Columbia. After graduating from Spring Valley High School in 1986, Chris achieved her undergraduate bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of South Carolina in 1990. In 1994, she then received her doctorate of medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Subsequently, Chris also completed her residency in pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina in 1997. Since that time, Dr. Sellers has served the town of Camden and the surrounding counties as a local beloved pediatrician dedicated to her patients and their families for the past 25 years. Chris retired from private practice in 2022 and pursued her cherished hobbies. She was an avid gardener, sharing the fruits of her labor with neighbors and friends. Chris was an exceptional baker, well known for cakes and cookies that would make any professional proud. She was a seasoned world traveler, having visited more than 30 countries in her lifetime. Chris also enjoyed pampering her two West Highland terriers, fondly known as Rosie and Tipsie. As of late, she busied herself with planning her daughter’s upcoming nuptials and cheering on her son as he completes his master of science in engineering degree.
Chris is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gene Sellers; as well as her son, Jamie Sellers; and her daughter, Maddie Sellers, both of Camden, S.C. In addition, surviving are her parents, Ray and Billie Beachum from Columbia; her brother, Michael Beachum from Lexington; her sister, Dr. Jennifer Beachum Linfert (Jack) with her nieces and nephew, Katie, Emma, and Matthew from Ridgeway; her mother-in-law, Suzanne Fulmer from Blythewood; and her sister-in-law, Kelley Gillespie (Dr. Trent Gillespie) with niece and nephew, Mary Kathryn and William Gillespie from Columbia.
If one were to describe Chris, she was the epitome of a peaceful soul. Words that come easily to mind that exemplify her are unyielding kindness, all-encompassing acceptance, unconditional love, timeless grace, unbridled compassion, infinite selflessness, and unparalleled dedication to those she cared for. Chris brought light, hope, faith, and love to all those fortunate enough to know her. She will be dearly missed and the community will feel her loss.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Kornegay Funeral Home in Camden. Services will be held at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at Quaker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Dr. Sellers.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.