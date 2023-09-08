Christian Snell used a first-place finish while four of his teammates finished in the top 11 to lead the Camden Military Academy cross country team to victory in Tuesday’s season-opening meet for John Heflin’s harriers in Great Falls.
The Spartans finished the nine-team event with 29 points to outdistance second-place Riverwalk Academy which was next with 41.
Snell, a sophomore, completed the 3.1-mile trek in a time of 21:44.50, more than 17 second ahead of his closest pursuer.
CMA’s Cohen DeCourt (24:27.90) and Mason Tirone (24:38) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. The Spartans were able to sew up the win with Trey Puga (24:58.80) finishing eighth followed by teammate Preyas Shresta who came home 11th in a time of 25:25.50.