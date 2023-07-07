The River Church in Camden is hosting a “Loud and Clear” clean comedy event on Saturday, July 15 with proceeds from the evening being used to provide Camden High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ scholarships in order to attend football camps.
The evening of fun and jokes will be held inside the Camden High School Performing Arts Center beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each (plus a $2.18 online processing fee) and must be purchased online at https://bignosecomedy.ticketspice.com/loud-and-clear-comedy-tour-camden-sc.
A pair of nationally acclaimed comics will take to the stage for the evening to entertain guests in what promises to be a “wonderful date night opportunity as well as a great opportunity to invite neighbors and friends” to be part of what promises to be a fun-filled and family friendly evening.
Friends of Zemp hosts annual kickoff party: The third annual Camden Football Kickoff Dinner, hosted by the Friends of Zemp Stadium, Inc., will be he held on Saturday, Aug. 12 inside the National Steeplechase Museum, located on Knights Hill Rd., in Camden.
The event, which will be hosted by the Friends of Zemp Stadium, Inc., will run from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
The evening will include food, drinks, music and a silent auction. The cost for the evening is $60 per person.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Camden High football program and helps defray costs associated with purchasing new equipment and summer camps attended by the Bulldog players.
Tickets and additional information on the event may be obtained by emailing friendsofzemp@gmail.com.