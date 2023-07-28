Camden’s Robert Ariail recently took home one of five national journalism awards bestowed on the Charleston City Paper in the Association of Alternative News Media’s (AAMM) annual contest for his work in producing his weekly Lowcountry cartoon strip. Ariail’s Lowcountry won the first-place award for best cartoon. In addition to appearing in the Charleston City Paper, Lowcountry appears in other newspapers in South Carolina, including the Chronicle-Independent.
According to a contest judge, Ariail’s first-place series of entries offered “relevant current commentary. Particularly found the ‘shells’ panel to be a fresh look at gun violence.”
“When I started Lowcountry three years ago, my goal was to create a fun and lighter alternative to my editorial cartoons,” Ariail said after receiving the award. It’s been rewarding and fun for me -- and I hope for our readers, too -- but to win a national award is an unexpected and gratifying surprise.”
Ariail’s winning entry included “Marshall Law,” “In Hiding,” “No Vaccine for Hate,” the aforementioned “Shells,” and “Sycophant.”
In his decades as a cartoonist, Ariail has won numerous awards, including the National Headliner Award; the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Sigma Delta Chi Award; the Overseas Press Club’s Thomas Nast Award; the United Nations Ranan Lurie Award; the National Press Foundation’s Berryman Award; the SPJ Green Eyeshade Award (seven times); the S.C. Press Association’s President’s Award for lifetime achievement; and the Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for The Arts, South Carolina’s highest honor in the arts. Ariail has also been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize three times.