Led by a second- place finish from Christian Snell while placing three other runners in the top 13 finishers, the Military Academy cross country team won Tuesday’s seven-team meet hosted by North Central.
The Spartans led the field with 48 points followed by Chesterfield with 65. The hosts Knights tied for fourth with 98.
Snell’s time of 18:10.70 trailed only Chesterfield’s Kinnick Lowe who made the 3.1-mile trek in 18:07.60.
CMA’s Cohen DeCourt was ninth in a time of 20:33.60 with teammates Trey Puga (20:34.50), Prayas Shresta (21:34.50) and Mason Tirone (22:22.10) coming home 10th, 13th and 17th.
The host Knights were paced by an eighth-place finish from sophomore Jacob Reed whose final time was 20:29.10. NC junior Gabriel Espinal (21:59.30) was 14th for Caroline Keen’s runners who received a 31st and a 32nd place finish from juniors Cayden Blankenship (24:03.30) and Johnathan Roberts (24:07.50), respectively. Freshman Gabriel Reed rounded out the scoring for the Knights as he took 34rd place with a time of 25:35.10.
Last Saturday, CMA finished 22nd in the 29-team Highlander Invitational at Heathwood Hall.
Snell led the finishers for John Heflin’s harriers by coming in 25th (17:19.28). DeCourt ran a 20:26.37 while Puga finished the race in 21:02.80. Tirone (21:30.24) and Eliud Housni (21:34.50) rounded out the CMA scoring.