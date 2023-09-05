C.A. Johnson staged a nearly six-minute drive, ending with a 32-yard scoring run from Caleb Pearson in the closing minute of play to take a 24-20 win over visiting North Central in a Friday night game played at Bolden Stadium in Columbia.

The loss was the second straight to Daniel Sisk’s squad which fell to 1-2 on the season. The Green Hornets won for the second time in three outings with the come-from-behind victory.