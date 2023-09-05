C.A. Johnson staged a nearly six-minute drive, ending with a 32-yard scoring run from Caleb Pearson in the closing minute of play to take a 24-20 win over visiting North Central in a Friday night game played at Bolden Stadium in Columbia.
The loss was the second straight to Daniel Sisk’s squad which fell to 1-2 on the season. The Green Hornets won for the second time in three outings with the come-from-behind victory.
The Green Hornets’ game-winning march started with some seven minutes left to go after the hosts held the Knights’ offense, which had the ball at the CAJ two yard line, only to be denied on a fourth down play from the hosts’ 10.
Sisk, who is in his first year at the NC helm after having been an assistant coach for the first 17 years of his career, said this was as tough a loss as he has ever experienced.
“This was probably one of the top two or three most disappointing losses in my career,” he said. “We had every opportunity in the world to seal it up and put them down two scores late in the game, but didn’t take advantage of it.”
A pair of second half interceptions from 6-foot-4 safety Jordan Joe put NC in prime position to score twice. Instead, the visitors came up empty on both occasions with NC getting inside the CAJ three yards line both times. The second pick set the NC offense up at the CAJ eight before a six-yard Casey Shropshire carry set the ball at the two only for the Knights to lose 14 yards on the next two snaps.
The way the game ended was not the way it started for the Knights who rallied back from a quick 10-0 deficit to carry a 20-16 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage for about 99% of the game. That one% of the game that we didn’t,” Sisk said, “we got blown into our own backfield.”
The first Joe pick was one which he returned deep into CAJ territory. A muffed snap on the first play from scrimmage resulted in the Green Hornets’ recovering the loose ball and escaping from that threat unscathed.
“We had multiple opportunities to put them down two scores, but we turned the ball over and then, they convert two fourth down plays, including a successful fake punt on fourth and 13, on that last drive to go up 24-20 with 40 seconds left,” Sisk said of his team’s chances in the second half.
The hosts jumped to a 10-0 first half lead on a night in which Sisk said his team came out, “really, really flat.”
The Knights went three and out on their first offensive series before allowing a safety. CAJ then went on top, 10-0, scoring on the ensuing possession and getting the two-point conversion.
Trailing early, Sisk said it was not time for his team to press the panic button.
“We got down 10-0, but we stayed the course,” he said.
The Knights regrouped after receiving the kickoff following the CAJ touchdown. With its offensive line having its ways up front, the guests used a Shropshire scoring run to cut the lead to 10-6. A successful two-point conversion run cut the deficit to a pair at 10-8.
“We were running inside zone and I felt like we were wore them down early in the game,” Sisk said of his offense.
A second Shropshire scoring run followed by a third from the senior tailback gave the Knights the 20-16 lead in the third quarter.
Shropshire went over the 100-yard mark for the third time in as many games as the senior tailback rushed for 166 yards on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns which give his seven on the season.
Kade Baxley clicked on 10 of his 16 passes for 74 yards and the Knights had 240 yards in offense with 166 of those coming on the ground.
Sisk said he does not anticipate his players suffering any effects from this setback as they prepare to take on Keenan on Friday.
“Again, this is probably one of the worst losses that I’ve ever experienced as a coach. It makes it worse having an extra day with the long weekend to think about it. It lingers,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot of phones messages and texts from the players saying they are ready to get back to work.
“Our team is extremely resilient. They’re eager and they’re hungry. We have a tough competitor this week in Keenan, but our kids are excited and ready to get back to work.”