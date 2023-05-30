A deputy suffered a broken leg during his arrest of a 25-year-old man on May 17 on Pine Grove Road near Partridge Lane.
According to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) report, Dep. Grant McElveen responded to a call of a man in the roadway wearing jeans but no shirt with other clothes in his hand. McElveen spotted the man, identified by the C-I as Michael Dalton Hailey, walking in the road, as described, and noted that he immediately began walking on the shoulder when he noticed the patrol car and reportedly began stuffing what appeared to be narcotics in his right pocket. According to McElveen, who wrote the report, Hailey also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. He said McElveen acted defensively when he began interviewing him.
According to McElveen, Hailey tried to walk away and, when Hailey turned, McElveen noticed what appeared to be a fixed-blade knife in his pants. At that point, McElveen pulled out his Taser and pointed it at the young man. As Hailey appeared to cooperate, McElveen — who had called for backup — re-holstered the Taser. At that point, Hailey ran off but McElveen reported he was able to “boxed him in” by a fence.
In response, Hailey appeared to come at him, so McElveen grabbed him and when he did, Hailey spun them around, causing them both to go to the ground. Hailey ended up falling on the deputy’s right leg, just above the ankle and McElveen said he heard a snap, at which point everything from his shin down went numb.
Despite the injury, he continued to wrestle with Hailey, yelling that he was under arrest and managing to handcuff him and under control.
McElveen stayed on the ground with Hailey until other deputies arrived on the scene. Even at that point, he advised the young man that he was under arrest for public disorderly conduct. Deputies also charged Hailey with possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, meth possession, littering, and resisting arrest.
According to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, around the time that Hailey and McElveen ended up on the ground, a citizen showed up to assist McElveen in getting Hailey under control.
“We would like to identify that individual and shake their hand,” Boan said.
The sheriff also added that although Hailey’s actions led to McElveen’s broken led, he does not believe it was Hailey’s intent to injure his deputy.
McElveen joined the KCSO in September 2022 and graduated from the Criminal Justice Academy in February.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
It’s unclear whether either of two male subjects injured in a wreck during a vehicle chase on May 15 have been charged in a case where a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop after running off the road and then driving away at 71 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 521 South. According to a KCSO report, a deputy saw the Nissan Sentra exit I-20 East on U.S. 521 at Exit 98. After exiting, it ran of the roadway onto the shoulder of the highway and the briefly stopped. The deputy passed it by and pulled into the median from where they saw the vehicle pull back onto the highway and accelerate. Believing the driver might be impaired, the deputy activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. When they did, the subjects accelerated at an even greater speed onto S.C. 261 (Boykin Road) where they reportedly accelerated of 120 mph. The subjects tried to turn onto Cantey Lane, at a reported 90 mph, and crashed into a tree. The deputy exited their patrol vehicle, drew his service weapon and commanded the occupants to exit the Nissan. Although it appeared at least one of the subjects was entrapped, they complied with commands to exit the vehicle so they could be handcuffed. The deputy reported that after securing the subjects, they tried to keep them awake and alert. They noted that they were both wearing gloves and that the passenger had a ski mask on. The driver had a flathead screwdriver in his pocket. One of the subjects, who was apparently a minor, complained that he may have broken his leg, while the passenger — who was later released from the scene — said his stomach was hurting. The deputy called EMS to the scene and a unit transported the driver to Prisma Richland. The deputy learned that the Nissan belonged to an elderly man in Columbia at a different address than either subject. A search of the car turned up a black Walther BB gun that appeared like a real pistol under the passenger seat. The deputy contacted Richland County deputies, but they reported not being able to locate the car’s owner. They also did not know of any robberies that had occurred in their jurisdiction.
A deputy was already sitting in a U.S. 1 South business’ parking lot when they and other deputies responded to an alarm at the business on May 15. After checking the front door, they went around to the back of the building and found that the bottom of the back door had been cut completely through in a square shape large enough for someone to fit through. After other deputies arrived on the scene, they entered the store through the cut in the door. They did not find anyone inside, but did find several pill dispensers and some cash laying on the floor. Security footage showed two people entering the back door through the cut and sliding on their bellies across the entire floor in an effort to prevent triggering the motion sensors for the alarm. They were both seen wearing black plants, black hoodies and gloves. The security footage then showed both suspects exiting the building, during which they set off the motion sensors, triggering the alarm. They were seen exiting the area through some woods in back of the business.
A deputy responded to a U.S. 521 North, Camden-area business on May 19 initially for a call of a suspicious. By the time they arrived, they came upon a “chaotic” scene of six to nine individuals yelling and screaming at each other. One woman pointed at a man claiming they had a gun. The deputy conducted a frisk of that man and found no firearms. One of the men claimed he had gotten into an argument with the business owner over pricing of work to his vehicle, which he claimed had performed over a two-year period, because he felt he was being overcharged. The deputy then spoke with the business owner who told essentially the same story. Even though the deputy advised both men that they needed to resolve the matter in civil court, they reportedly continued to argue and antagonize each other. The deputy trespassed the customer from the business. They also found a small black pellet gun at the scene, but were told that was not the weapon the customer had allegedly shown.
The KCSO is investigating a claim that a third-party contract wound physician abused an elderly patient at a local nursing home facility on May 18 by “treating” a sacral bone wound by attempting to break the bone. An administrator told the deputy that a nurse from the same third-party company told them that the physician informed her that in order to treat the wound he would have to break the sacrum bone. He then allegedly began repeatedly pressing down and mash on the bone, causing extreme pain to the patient, but failed to break it. At that point, he allegedly apologized and then left the facility. That is when the nurse went to speak to the administrator, who called 911.
Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Camden man after he was reportedly caught on security footage breaking out the front door glass to a U.S. 1 North, east Camden convenience store and stealing packs of cigarettes from inside on May 14. Deputies found him walking where he reportedly gave a false name and birthdate. Deputies then took him back to the convenience store where another deputy recognized him. He is charged with giving false information to police, malicious injury to real property, shoplifting (third or subsequent offense), third-degree burglary, and larceny. Deputies also served him with a Family Court bench warrant.
A deputy responded to an east Camden residence in reference to a structure fire and learned from the Camden Fire Department that the incident was confirmed to be arson. Upon arriving at the home, the deputy spoke with a woman there who said that following an argument with her boyfriend, he texted her saying he was going to burn her parents’ house down. She then received a text that the house was on fire. She said when she arrived, she saw her boyfriend drive off. She then went to the back of the house where flames were present that she tried to put out with a nearby hose. The scene was soon turned over to an investigator.
A man for whom deputies had a bench warrant for his arrest on a charge of receiving stolen goods ended up being additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 15. According to an incident report, deputies went to the man’s home on Teal Road in Cassatt where his mother who claimed he was not there. However, they received permission to search the home and found him in a back bedroom. As he complied to be handcuffed, he kept trying to empty his pockets. When deputies searched him, they found him with 1.4 grams of meth, leading the distribution charge.
Deputies responded to a Black River Road location for a man with a gun on May 20. While they were responding, dispatchers alerted them that the man was allegedly causing a disturbance by arguing with a staff member. He then allegedly went out to his truck and pulled out a small compact handgun. When he attempted to regain entry to the building, a witness locked the door. The man then reportedly walked away, got in his truck and drove off in the direction of Lee County.
Sometime between 6 p.m. May 12 and 7:45 a.m. May 15, someone stole 100 wall studs, 20 2-foot by 6-foot wooden boards, another 50 2-foot by 4-foot by 16-foot wooden boards, six flush mount LEDs four rolls of roofing paper, and two packs of shoe molding from four residential construction sites on Harvest Glen Drive and Harvest Leaf Court in the Elgin area.
Between 10:30 p.m. on May 18 and 6 a.m. the next day, someone stole four golf carts from the golf course on Mary Lane in east Camden, with a value of $8,000 each. Deputies found some tracks near the fence line of White Pines Lane and White Pines Circle, which appeared to be where the thieves exited the golf course.
Someone smashed the front passenger window of a vehicle parked at Goodale State Park while the owner was boating on the park’s lake. The suspect(s) stole a book bag with the victim’s wallet inside that held her driver’s license, debit and credit cards, and other documents.
On or before May 16, someone stole six arrows for a compound bow, an electrician bag with multiple tools, four other toolboxes with multiple tools, and a blue moped from a shed on a Providence Road property in the Cassatt area.
A woman reported that on May 14 between 7 and 7:30 p.m., she and her fiancé were driving on Tower Road in Lugoff when someone driving a silver Kia sedan pull up behind and fire five shots toward their vehicle.
On May 17, deputies were informed that a juvenile had been tested positive for narcotics. The report indicated that a potential suspect could be charged with unlawful exposure of a child to methamphetamine.
Sometime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. May 18, someone stole a 6-foot by 12-foot pull-behind trailer and a red riding mower from the yard of a Smith Road property in the Lugoff area.
Someone stole two pistols — a 9mm and a .22 caliber — from a Pine Tree Drive, Cassatt home during an approximately two-week period leading up to May 14.
Sometime between May 13 and 15, someone used two rocks of gravel to break in a rear window of a 2020 Infiniti QX60 on Wildwood Lane in Lugoff.
The KCSO is investigating a claim that a male employee at an Elgin-area restaurant fondled a female employee on May 16.
Someone stole a .40 caliber handgun and a laser sight from a Whiting Way, Lugoff-area residence on May 16.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, harassment, improper passing, incorrigible, malicious injury to personal property, marijuana possession, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, obtaining money or property under false tokens or letters, overdose, runaway, unlawful use of telephone, vandalism, and violation of a court order of protection.
(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)