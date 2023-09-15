When my uncle died, I was confident I could get through the funeral dry-eyed. He’d suffered a long time and because I lived next door, I felt, somehow, I was suffering, too. The funeral would be nothing compared to what had come before.

Then the first few bars of In the Garden were played, and I realized how wrong I’d been. Cousin Roberta thrust a handkerchief down the pew and I never made that mistake again. Such is the power of an old hymn.

