The Marley Project Inc., which brings the Equus Film Festival to Camden each year, is involved with a mental health program called the Seen Through Horses Campaign.
Horses have been incorporated into various human health and wellness services for many years, however involving horses within the context of mental health is relatively new. Horses can make a big difference for the mental health challenges so many people face and help them transform in a safe and powerful way. Mental health does not discriminate. It touches every person alive either personally or through a loved one. One in five people in the U.S. will be affected by mental illness in their life. Every 40 seconds, someone dies by suicide and depression is the number one cause of disability worldwide. Two-thirds of people with a mental illness never seek help, and of those who do, only about 50% find traditional talk therapy successful.
The good news is, the community can begin to change these statistics. One solution making a profound difference is Equine Assisted Learning and the Marley Project believes that services using horses should be available to everyone to make a much-needed difference for the mental health challenges so many people in the world face. The Marley Project is among 65 nonprofit organizations convening as benefactors in the Seen Through Horse Campaign, a peer-to-peer campaign launching this month. Seen Through Horses is composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth.
“We have always looked for innovative ways of providing services with horses for our community,” Marley Project Executive Director Julianne Neal explained. “Our core values include service to others, collaborations between horses and humans and empathy for others as our participants are self-empowered to serve as the authors of their own stories. From our equine rescue program to experiential learning for groups and individuals, we have personally seen the difference this work has made for so many people. We are so pleased to partner with all of the campaign partner and sponsors to further awareness about the power of horses for healing.”
The Seen Through Horses Campaign will coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month this month, at a time when conversations around mental health will be elevated around the country. The Seen Through Horses Campaign is made possible by premier sponsor Zoetis, and executive produced by Horses for Mental Health, the Equine Network, and Arenas for Change (ARCH). In addition to the premier sponsor and producers, premier partners supporting the campaign also include the American Horse Council, American Psychological Association’s Section on Human Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Black in the Saddle, EQUUS Films & Arts, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Natural Lifemanship, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), and The HERD Institute.
For more information, contact Neal at (803) 351-0223 or jamediaconnections@gmail.com.