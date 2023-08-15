Wow, school takes a lot of energy!
Here’s a chance for your student to use up any extra energy that might be left over: Take them to the Nature as Teacher Preserve, 247 Chestnut Ferry Road in Camden, for some after-school fun of exploration and play.
Creeks & Canoes will afford kids the opportunity to explore a creek habitat and the creatures that live in it by using nets, magnifying glasses, and aquatic tools.
They’ll learn about what makes an aquatic habitat and meet the critters that live in the water, up close!
Then, they’ll explore from above by creating their own tiny canoe to race downstream.
That afternoon, children ages 6 to 11 can be dropped off at 5 p.m. and picked back up at 7 p.m. The cost is $25, and registration can be done at https://apps.ideal-logic.com/cupar- ticipant?key=- S2QM-6QBSB_WPG5 -2H2G_d45169bf224b.
For more information, contact Director of Education Leoncia C. Cruz at (610) 715-2788 or leoncic@clemson.edu.