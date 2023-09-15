The Camden High volleyball team swept both Lakewood and Darlington in three sets on Monday to improve to 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in region 6-AAA play.
Against Lakewood, Lady Bulldogs took the first set, 25-5, the second, 25-6, before closing the night with a 25-12 victory in the third.
Darlington gave Paige Wilson’s troops a tougher challenge with CHS battling it way to a 25-13, 25-19 and 26-24 victory.
Earlier, Camden suffered its first setback of the season in a 3-1 non-region loss to 4A Westwood. The Lady Bulldogs took the opening set, 25-15 before the Lady Redhawks rallied to win the next three, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-20.
Lady Bulldogs defeat L-E on the court and links: Led by Josey Sweat’s match-low 42 score, the Camden High girls’ golf team scored a 182-234 victory over Lugoff-Elgin in a Monday match played at the Camden Country Club.
The victory was the seventh in eight matches for Matt McCarley’s Lady Bulldogs.
Also on Monday, the Lady Bulldog tennis team handed L-E a 6-0 loss on the Roger Smoak Courts.
Scoring wins for the Lady Bulldogs in singles were Avery Younghans, Anne Margaret Hutto, Meg Grumbach, Sarah Anne Smoak and Caroline Cassidy. The CHS second doubles tandem Katie Rush and Sullivan McKoy also scored a victory.
On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldog netters blanked visiting Brookland-Cayce, 6-0. Younghans, Hutto, Grumbach, Smoak and Cassidy won at singles with McKoy teaming with Crickette Chmiel to get the victory at second doubles.