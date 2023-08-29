Post 195 check

American Legion Post No. 195 Adjutant Ruppert Baird (left) and Vice Commander Bob Levangie (right) present Kershaw County Parks & Recreation Department Director Shane Duncan with a check for Post 195’s Level 5 and Unit 195’s Level 3 sponsorships of Kershaw County youth sports.

American Legion Larry Jeffers Post No. 195 in Lugoff topped a busy and fruitful month of August that included major sponsorships, support of U.S. veterans, and its monthly spaghetti supper by the Auxiliary Unit 195.

In a mostly non-reported situation, 38 U.S. veterans, men and women, lost their Veterans Affairs (VA)-supported housing and found themselves suddenly homeless.