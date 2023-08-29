American Legion Larry Jeffers Post No. 195 in Lugoff topped a busy and fruitful month of August that included major sponsorships, support of U.S. veterans, and its monthly spaghetti supper by the Auxiliary Unit 195.
In a mostly non-reported situation, 38 U.S. veterans, men and women, lost their Veterans Affairs (VA)-supported housing and found themselves suddenly homeless.
Two local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapters provided housing, 20 beds and mattresses (with the Veterans of Foreign Wars), utensils and food for the displaced veterans, but have used all their available funds. Post 195 voted to donate $5,000 to the DAV to offset the cost of the placement of these 38 veterans.
The post also voted to donate $2,500 to DAV Post 5 to offset additional funding of our fellow veterans.
Additionally, Service Officer Jan Barkan encouraged everyone to see and forward a link concerning H.R. 3489 (https://dav.quorum.us/campaign/50330/), the Restore Veterans’ Compensation Act of 2023.
The act seeks to remove the penalty many veterans are paying if they received compensation to leave the military early, and now find themselves denied VA benefits until the prior compensation has been returned.
The post continues to be fully bonded.
The post’s long awaited new digital sign is due to be installed soon, many months behind schedule due mostly to zoning issues.
The auxiliary continues to have success with hall rentals and its monthly spaghetti suppers.
In addition, the Red Cross blood drive hosted by the Auxiliary netted 13 blood donations more than four hours on July 26.
Post 195 voted to restart its flag replacement program originally begun prior to the COVID-19 emergency.
The program aims to offer free replacement flags to the community along with information on the post and the auxiliary, as well as information on the proper display and retirement of flags according to the U.S. Flag Code.
Support of Girl Scout Troop 968, sponsored by Post 195, was discussed and ideas on continued opportunities that can be offered to the scouts were noted.
The post continues to show its support of and attend Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce events.
The post commander and adjutant were at the breakfast meet and greet at Habitat for Humanity’s store the morning of the monthly post meeting.
In addition, Post 195 continues its support of the community with a $2,500 Platinum sponsorship of the upcoming Lugoff Fire-Rescue Golf Tournament to be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Pine Creek Golf Course in Camden.
Kershaw County IMPACT will receive a donation of $1,000 through The United Way from Post 195.
Post 195 became a Level 5 Kershaw County Parks & Recreation sponsor along with the Auxiliary Unit 195 becoming a Level 3 sponsor on Aug. 16 with the presentation of check to director Shane Duncan.
The post is supporting a youth football team, two baseball teams, and a T-Ball team, with the auxiliary becoming sponsors of two softball teams.
Additionally, the post continues to support Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) with a purchase through the Trident Club for a full-page ad in the 2023 L-EHS Fall sports program.
Also, 14 L-EHS sharpshooters from the Post 195 Junior Shooting Team are training for and attending the American Legion State Rifle Meet. The team is fully supported by the post.
The post and auxiliary, along with L-EHS JROTC cadets attended the Wateree Trash Fest with a large tent, table, and banner. L-EHS’ cadets attended and volunteered for the festival in support of and to represent Post 195.
The cadets recovered no less than 38 bags of trash during the clean-up of the Wateree River.
Post 195 continues its support of the S.C. National Guard’s Youth Challenge.
The post will provide up to $2,500 to support the upcoming year’s gardening efforts at the Challenge’s facility at McCrady Training Center on Ft. Jackson.
Post 195 has also sent representatives to the American Legion National convention in Charlotte taking place through Thursday.
For more information on Post 195, please see https://alpost195.com/ supported by TFA3000.