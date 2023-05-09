Dr. Althea James Truitt, formerly of Camden, passed away April 16, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy Ruth and Spencer Smith. Born Sept. 17, 1933, Dr. Truitt was the fourth child of the late Samuel Walker and Ruth L. James, longtime residents of the historic Campbell Street Corridor. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were sisters Dr. M. Lucia James of Hyattsville, Md., and Larry Ruth Hyde of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and brother Norman James of Chicago, Ill.
Left to miss her love of family, true friendship, and unfailing commitment to Camden Second Presbyterian Church, along with her wit, humor and keen imagination are her sons John and Derrick Truitt; daughter and son-in-law Wendy Ruth and Spencer Smith; granddaughters, Sydney Lynn and Addison Ruth; sister, Dr. Ernestyne James Adams; nephew, Todd Walker Adams; and niece, Susan Hyde Freeman (Nathaniel) and their children, Ashley Brant-Escalera (Yves) and Aubrey Brant Sr. and son, Aubrey Jr.; and god-granddaughter Candice Johnson Pollowitz (Ryan).
Dr. Truitt’s legacy of courageous conversation, faithfulness to Christian principles, and unwavering commitment to family and friends will be remembered at an Omega Omega Service at Camden Second Presbyterian Church (816 Market St.) Friday, May 12 2023, at 6 p.m.; and at a Family and Friends Graveside Gathering 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 13 2023, at Cedars Cemetery.
For those who wish to memorialize Dr. Truitt, in lieu of flowers or plants, please send your donations to support Act Up Drama Inc. (Rosalyn Smith-Stover, Ex. Director), and Downtown Camden Cultural District Initiatives of Camden Second Presbyterian Church (SPC-CI), c/o Camden Second Presbyterian Church; P.O. Box 714. Camden, SC 29021-0714.
A Memorial Service will be held May 20 at Saint Philip’s Church, Jacksonville, Fla.
May 9, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.