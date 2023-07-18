Earlier this week, The Nanny actress Fran Drescher, who is president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), delivered a fiery speech announcing that the 160,000-strong guild unanimously voted to strike, joining the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) approximately 25,000 members on its two-month old strike.
While the two strikes are linked to similar problems that caused the groups to strike in the past — working conditions and compensation — this time around, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are contending that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — which represents the TV and movie studios — is trying to take advantage of artificial intelligence, or AI, to essentially cheat actors and writers out of their jobs and, therefore, earnings.
An article published on Time magazine’s website on Friday looks back to the last time the WGA and SAG (before AFTRA came along) went on strike at the same time.
It January 1960 and, like this year, the WGA struck first, walking out of writers’ room against what was then simply known as ATFP, the Alliance of Television Film Producers. “Writers wanted studios to pay into the WGA health and pension funds as well as increase wages and residuals related to their work being show on television or television reruns,” Time‘s Megan McCluskey points out.
Again, like this year, SAG followed with its own strike two months later. The SAG strike had to do with residuals, too, in its case fighting over residuals from films sold to TV networks.
Think back 60 years. While television sets, in various forms, had been around since the late 1920s, they didn’t truly become a part of the mass communication landscape until the 1950s. So, it was fairly natural that movie theater features would get shown on TV, and that TV would re-run programs when new material wasn’t available.
As a writer, I understand where the WGA was coming from then, and where its coming from now. I wouldn’t have wanted to have a film or TV show using my script to be shown in some say for which I wouldn’t be compensated. Neither do I, today, want to be replaced by an AI.
(Now, if I could be convinced that a good-natured AI gains sentience and produces good work, I might — might — consider welcoming them into the creative community. As a colleague, not a replacement.)
With that understanding, I can empathize with SAG-AFTRA members, too.
Back in 1960, the SAG strike didn’t last long, ending in mid-April. Members agreed to forego residual payments on films made before 1960. In exchange, they got residuals on all films from that point on, and a one-time $2.25 million payment to form its pension and health plan.
WGA members stayed on the picket lines until mid-June that year gaining what McCluskey called a “groundbreaking new deal.”
“Gains for the guild included the first residuals for theatrical motion pictures (payments of 1.2% of the license fee when features were licensed to television), and independent pension fund and industry health insurance plan, and 4% residuals for both domestic and foreign television returns,” McCluskey wrote, based on the WGA’s website.
Considering the times, that does seem groundbreaking to me.
By the way, who was the SAG president at the time? Future U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
In a recent interview with Slate, Wayne Federman talked about Regan’s work during the 1960 strike. He explained that, SAG was, basically, saying that putting a film on TV counted as a new revenue stream, separate or above the revenue earned in theaters and, therefore, actors deserved a piece of that. Studios, on the other hand, were asking why they should pay actors twice for the same work. Federman said the two sides were so far apart, that Reagan said SAG was “trying to negotiate for the right to negotiate.”
Drescher’s speech was of a similar vein, especially in regard to AI, and the AMPTP’s desire to use it to save money: “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly. How far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right while giving hundreds and millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.”
Firey, indeed, but I’m with her on this one.
For lack of a better term, the upcoming television and movie seasons are going to suck. No number of re-runs, imports (mostly from Canada, I understand), or AI at this stage is going to change that.
Like 1960, this year could be a game changer for the movie and television industries. The question is whether that change protects creative rights or turns Hollywood into a giant AI factory without a human touch?