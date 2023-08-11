Using a little bit of humor to spice up what he called a “dry subject,” Camden City Manager Jon Rorie shared a slide at the beginning of a presentation on code enforcement to Camden City Council during its meeting Tuesday that read, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

“All the codes, the laws, everything we’re trying to accomplish, is really about enhancing the quality of life, about protecting and preserving our quality of life here in Camden,” Rorie said. “It’s really not about burdening people to do certain things or taking away their property rights.”