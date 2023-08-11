Using a little bit of humor to spice up what he called a “dry subject,” Camden City Manager Jon Rorie shared a slide at the beginning of a presentation on code enforcement to Camden City Council during its meeting Tuesday that read, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”
“All the codes, the laws, everything we’re trying to accomplish, is really about enhancing the quality of life, about protecting and preserving our quality of life here in Camden,” Rorie said. “It’s really not about burdening people to do certain things or taking away their property rights.”
Rorie said he and his staff, including the city’s code enforcement officer, Camden Police Department Sgt. Carl Smith, have been working on outlining the “10 Common Code Violations” in the city. The list includes yard maintenance standards; inoperative motor vehicles; junk, trash and debris; parking issues; commercial equipment parked or stored in residential areas; maintenance of structures; condition of structures; outdoor storage of indoor furniture, appliances, building materials, etc., which is not permitted; illegal dwelling units added to structures without proper permits; and prohibited businesses operating in residential areas.
The idea is to have all of the city’s patrol officers be able to identify common code violations throughout the city, Rorie said.
“Then, when they see a violation, all they have to do is pull up their phone, submit a request and it will be routed to the appropriate person to deal with it,” he said.
The city has also implemented a system allowing the public to email their concerns about code violations in their neighborhoods directly to city staff.
“The goal is to deal with a complaint within 10 days and if we can’t, then at least provide a message to the folks who send the concern in to let them know this is where we’re at and what’s going on,” Rorie said. “And I can monitor all of this from my desktop; I can pull up what’s open, (and) what’s closed.”
He said the city receives complaints that run the gamut from a neighbor’s tree leaning onto someone’s property, to litter, noise, overgrown lots, abandoned vehicles, illegal parking and much more.
“Basically what we’re talking about is how we, as a community, establish rules and laws, codes and standards that allow people to make choices,” Rorie said. “Those choices either lead to a better quality of life or impact someone else’s vision of what that quality of life means. It forces us to make trade-offs to balance things.”
He and staff have been reviewing all of the city’s codes.
“There are things that impact different little pockets of our community but that also impact all of us collectively,” Rorie said. “So we have to figure out how we’re going to deal with all these things from a code enforcement perspective, what we’re going to do to ramp up our codes.”
One example is the city’s ordinance on noise. Complaints about excessive noise are received on a regular basis, Rorie said.
“When you live in an urban environment, you should expect some level of noise, but what doesn’t bother me may bother someone else and therein lies the dilemma,” he said.
He noted enforcing certain codes, including the one addressing excessive noise, can be challenging since some of the city’s ordinances are written as “vague as can possibly be.”
“There are no quantitative measures to look at and there’s no way to enforce them,” he said. “We have to (have codes) that will equip our officers to be able to act.”
Rorie also noted the city plans to move forward with demolishing abandoned and overgrown structures and houses, putting liens against the properties if owners cannot be found.
“When we don’t do that, we end up with declining property values,” he said. “When we fail to act, based on our own ordinances, we actually create environments where there’s more community blight because nobody’s taking action.”
He noted the city attempts to notify owners of blighted properties that they have 30 days to repair or clean up their property.
“At the end of 30 days, now what? What did we do in the past? Nothing. Send another letter. At what point do we take action?” Rorie asked rhetorically.
He said his goal is to get rid of one blighted property per city zone per quarter, explaining there are four zones in the city and so that would equal 16 properties per year.
Compliance with the city’s codes on blighted property will happen when the city provides solutions, Rorie said.
“When we fail to provide solutions, all we’re doing is putting the burden on the owner … so we’ll focus on compliance rather than fines,” Rorie said. “The road is long and it’s uphill. I know that and the staff knows that, but if it was easy, it would have already been done.”
As part of ordinance “housekeeping,” council approved first reading of an ordinance that would abolish the Camden Archives and Museum Commission. At council’s last meeting, Rorie said that not only had the commission’s activities ended back in 2016, but also that all of the commissioners’ terms had expired in 2018. Rorie told council that nearly all of the commissioners had said they did not wish to be reinstated and that the Friends of the Archives organization is doing a good job supporting the Archives.
“The Friends of the Archives group is still an active and viable organization that works really hard on behalf of the Archives, which is a true gem that we have,” Councilman Stephen Smoak agreed. “I just want to publicly say that this vote in no way says anything about the city’s commitment to support the archives itself. Obviously, we provide employees who run the Archives. We wholeheartedly support the mission of the archives … it is simply because this commission, in reviewing all of our existing commissions, didn’t function and didn’t have a purpose and had not, in fact, met in more than six years.”
In other business, council:
• recognized the Camden High School boy’s tennis team for winning the 3A state title on May 6;
• recognized 2024 Miss Camden Jules Elizabeth Lemonds, and 2024 Miss Camden’s Teen Brinley Hair;
• approved Leader’s Legacy recognitions for Elouise Drakeford-Wright, and L. Glen and Joan A. Inabinet;
• gave second/final readings for ordinances authorizing the sale of 1713 B St. and 1818 Gordon St.; a modification of Karesh at Beechwood’s master planned development; the rezoning of 1304 and 1305 Kaybee Court, 616 Walnut St., and 1204 Highland Ave., all owned by First Baptist Church of Camden, for possible future expansion; and amending certain permitted and conditionally permitted uses in certain zoning areas of the city; and
• gave first reading of an ordinance that would make 512 Chesnut St., whose listed owners are Michael and Meghan Wright, as eligible for a “Bailey Bill” special tax assessment.
The property is slated to undergo renovations to include replacing all wood siding with fiber cement siding, repair soffits and facia, replace wood flooring with the same tongue and groove pattern, sand and repaint all porch railings, completely replace the back porch, replace one window with the same 6-over-6 design, and replace the French doors on the rear of the home.
Bailey Bill legislation requires that, at a minimum, renovations cost 20% of the structure’s fair market value.
The Camden Historic Landmarks Commission voted unanimously to recommend approving the application.
Council also recognized former Camden Public Works Director Tom Couch, who was recently hired as the city of Easley’s new city administrator.
“I just wanted to acknowledge the contributions of Tom Couch and thank him for his years of service,” Smoak said. “He made a tremendous impact here and we wish him well with his endeavors with the city of Easley.”