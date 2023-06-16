A stirring World War II episode in Camden recently came to my attention, appropriately timed for this June column, midway between national Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
“Camden Church Pioneers Hymn for Fighting Men” reads the 81-year-old headline about Camden’s Grace Episcopal Church in the North Carolina Charlotte Observer on Dec. 27, 1942, section 4, page 2.
The article is datelined from “Camden, S.C., Dec. 26” and bylined by Frank Heath, “Observer Correspondent.” Frank Heath was also a prolific and personable Camden Chronicle writer and editor, nicknamed “the Skipper,” who not only filled local pages but regularly supplied stories “over the wire.”
The date of this story is one year following the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor which plunged America into the defense of its life in WW II, when the nation galvanized in support of its military defenders. Events like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July remind us today of the realities of those crisis times and are well served when we recall the causes and emotions behind them.
Below I will quote Frank Heath’s article referenced above, including the words of the hymn, and afterward I will discuss the situation and the music further. The present sanctuary of Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton St., was constructed in 1873.
(quoting)
Camden Church Pioneers Hymn for Fighting Men
Grace Episcopal Church has pioneered the singing of a hymn of intercession, for the men of the land, sea and air arms of the American forces now battling in the world war against the forces of evil, at the Sunday as at all special services.
A member of the Grace Church parish, when in New York this fall, attended a service at one of the big New York Episcopal churches and heard this hymn sung. The words were on printed slips placed in the church hymnals. So impressed was this lady she purchased one thousand copies of the hymn and presented them to Dr. Maurice Clarke, rector of Grace Church.
Dr. Clarke has had the hymn made a part of the regular morning service for several weeks and is arranging to present a supply of the hymn leaflets to the clergy of the Methodist, Presbyterian, and Baptist churches of Camden, where it is believed they will be used in the musical routine of each.
The hymn touches upon the sailors, the airmen and the men of the army. The verses, set to an inspiring musical setting, are as follows:
Eternal Father, strong to save,
Whose arm doth bind the restless wave,
Who bidd’st the mighty ocean deep,
Its own appointed limits keep;
O hear us when we cry to Thee
For those in peril on the sea.
Creator, Who dost from above
Observe Thy sons with eyes of Love,
Who canst preserve where’er they be
Our men who fight for home and Thee;
O put thou forth a guiding hand,
For those in peril on the land,
Almighty, Who canst from on high,
Protect our fliers in the sky
And guide each pilot in his plane
The length and breadth of Thy domain;
O harken to our fervent prayer,
For those in peril in the air.
O Trinity of love and power,
Our forces shield in dangers’ hours;
From peril, onslaught, fire and foe
Protect them where-so-e’er they go;
Thus ever may there rise to Thee
Glad hymns from air and land and sea.
(stop quoting)
About the HymnAny reader curious about the hymn can find out (and hear it) as quickly and easily as I did via an internet search, simply Googling the first line “Eternal Father, Strong to Save.” Several versions and beautiful renditions pop up right away of hymns (and performances) beginning with that line, which is its most frequent title. All are solemnly and richly performed, some with choirs and some solely instrumental.
Strands of the music will sound familiar to many people listening. However, the exact words above — seeking divine protection for all three branches of military service — appear unique among all the versions of the hymn that I was able to locate. The version heard in the 1941 New York Church and brought to Camden by a Grace Church member to be shared among Camden churches may be one that has escaped acknowledgement in musical history.
From what I learned, the British hymn titled “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” was written in 1860 by William Whiting, an Anglican churchman from the coasts of England who himself nearly died at sea and felt the power of divine intervention. Its tune, “Melita,” was composed by Anglican clergyman John B. Dykes to accompany Whiting’s revision in 1861. (That tune was also used for another familiar hymn, “Lord God of Hosts, within whose hands,” written in the early 1900s by Laurence Housman.)
The hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” was traditionally associated with seafarers. In the late 1800s, it was made popular with the Royal Navy and the United States Navy, and since then has been expanded to cover many branches of service, even modernized as far as to the United States Space Force.
Known by a number of titles, not only the first line as already cited, it is also known by the title drawn from the last lines of the first verse, “For Those in Peril on the Sea,” as well as the title “The Navy Hymn,” from its 1879 initial devotional use at the United States Naval Academy.
Passengers aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic are viewed and heard singing “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” in a worship service aboard ship in the 1997 movie. Wikipedia asserts that the hymn was “sung at the funerals of Earl Mountbatten of Burma; Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; and of multiple U.S. presidents including [Franklin D.] Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, George H.W. Bush, and John F. Kennedy.”
At Camden in 1942, the expanded version no doubt had special appeal because of the area’s close associations to the land forces training at nearby Fort Jackson and the airmen at Camden’s Southern Aviation School, from the latter of which both British and American cadets were or had been worshippers at Grace Episcopal. Men — and women — of Camden were serving in all branches in World War II, and families in the community faithfully sought divine intercession on their behalf.
As we observe each patriotic holiday ahead, let us remember the services of the past, and offer living gratitude and prayers for our present-day defenders in all services, at home and abroad.
If you wish to update information or comment on this column, email me at kershawcountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Joan A. Inabinet and L. Glen Inabinet are authors of A History of Kershaw County (2011) and The World of Jak Smyrl (2020). It was made available by the Kershaw County Historical Society to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.