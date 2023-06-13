At its June 6 meeting, the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees approved the hire of four leadership positions at the Kershaw County School District (KCSD). The new hires include Denise Sowell as chief human resources officer, Elizabeth (Betsy) Burr as instructional technology coordinator, Dr. Ashley Philp as special services coordinator, and Paul Riggs as an assistant principal at Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS).
Sowell has worked as the human resource director for the Fairfield County School District since 2013. Before that, she worked in the Chesterfield County School District as its human resources director, district testing coordinator, a high school assistant principal and business education teacher. Sowell served in the S.C. Army National Guard as a personnel specialist from 2003 to 2006, and has worked as an adjunct faculty member at Midlands Technical College.
Sowell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Distributive Education from Winthrop University and a Master of Education degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of South Carolina (USC. She has served on the S.C. Association of School Administrators (SCASA) board since 2021 and was its personnel affiliate president from 2020 to 2021. She has also served on the S.C. South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement executive board since 2017, and on the Columbia College APEC Advisory Board since 2018.
Formerly a technology integration and implementation specialist (TIIS) for the county Burr was promoted to the position of instructional technology coordinator. She joined the district in 2006 and served as a teacher and technology integration specialist at Lugoff and Jackson elementary schools. In 2019, she was named a TIIS, where she has designed and facilitated district-wide professional development, led district-wide technology integration initiatives, and served as a liaison between school-level technology integration specialists and the district office.
Burr earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Winthrop University, a Master of Education in Educational Technology from USC, and a Master of Education in Educational Literacy from Grand Canyon University. She is currently enrolled in an educational doctoral program at the University of Southern Mississippi.
As a leader in educational technology, Burr has presented at the S.C. Educational Technology Conference several times, and is a member of SCASA’s instructional technology roundtable.
Philp joins the district as its special services coordinator with 14 years of experience as a district administrator, most recently serving in Richland School District Two as a psychologist coordinator and a disability specialist. She began her career 19 years ago as a school psychologist, specializing in working with children with emotional disabilities and behavioral disorders. Philp has worked as an adjunct university professor and an educational consultant, has contributed to professional research and publications, and has extensive experience with special education compliance, program development, and training and coaching educators in trauma-informed behavioral and crisis interventions. She currently serves on the Professional Advisory Council for the Developmental Therapy Institute and is a past president of the S.C. Association of School Psychologists.
Philp holds a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts in School Psychology from USC. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the South Carolina Honors College at the University of South Carolina. She has completed numerous leadership development programs, including Leadership Columbia, the NASP Public Policy Institute, and the SCASA Center for Executive Educational Leadership District Level Leaders Programs. Philp is recognized as a Nationally Certified School Psychologist.
Riggs joins the district as an assistant principal at L-EHS from Sumter School District where he has served as an assistant principal for the last 16 years serving at Sumter High School, Lakewood High School, and Bates Middle School. He started his career in education in Mississippi after finishing his Bachelor of Science in Education at Delta State University. After teaching high school science for several years, he earned his Master of Education in Education Administration from the University of South Carolina. Riggs has continued his education at Gardner-Webb University and plans to graduate with his Doctor of Education in Education Leadership in July of this year.
Riggs is also a SCASA member. He was named the Educator of the Year by the Rotary Club of Sumter Sunrise and as Citizen of the Year by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.