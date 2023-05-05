American Legion Post 17 hosted its 2nd annual Classic Car Show on April 29. The day marked the second annual event, with car owners entered 93 vehicles into the competition — the majority of which were from Kershaw County.
Additionally, four antique tractors were on display.
Funds raised from the event will be used to support Post 17 programs that benefit the community.
Two such programs are quickly approaching.
Post 17 will help send nine young men to Palmetto Boys State and will sponsor a junior and senior baseball team and a girls’ softball team.
Those interested in helping support these or other Legion projects can contact Commander Ted Davis at (803) 427-3313 or davistejr@gmail.com.