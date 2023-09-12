Break out your shuckers and dust off those dancing shoes.
Having entrenched itself as a fall staple on the county calendar, the Community Medical Clinic (CMC) of Kershaw County’s Oysters and BBQ Bash is returning to Camden City Arena on Thursday, Oct. 19. The festive and fun evening will commence at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 9:30 p.m. at the spacious 420 South Broad St. facility.
Not only does this annual event afford its attendees to enjoy an evening of delicious food and drinks, but it also serves as a vital fundraising effort to support life-saving medical services for individuals who lack access to healthcare.
“The Oysters and BBQ Bash serves as a crucial fundraiser for CMC, which plays an essential role in providing medical care to those in the community who are without health insurance or proper access to medical services,” Event Committee Chair Tom Cooper. “The event brings together compassionate individuals, community partners, and local businesses in a shared mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.”
For the second consecutive year, the culinary experts at Haile Street Grill in Camden will take the reins in the kitchen.
“We are immensely grateful to Haile Street Grill for once again stepping up as an event sponsor,” Cooper said of the business owned by Camden native and resident Scott Edwards. “With their generous support, attendees can expect a delectable feast featuring mouthwatering BBQ and oysters.”
The Oysters and BBQ Bash is an event that consistently sells out and CMC officials encourage everyone to secure their tickets early.
“Come join us at the City Arena to mingle with fellow supporters of the Community Medical Clinic and make a real and lasting impact on the lives of those in need,” Cooper said. “Together, we can continue to provide vital medical services and make a difference in the lives of individuals like Warren, ensuring a healthier and stronger community.”
For those unfamiliar with the services provided to Kershaw County residents, they need only learn of the inspiring story of Warren, a patient of CMC. His journey illustrates the impact of the clinic’s services.
Warren is enjoying renewed health after coming through the clinic’s doors. Warren struggled with severe migraines for years. He saw local providers until his money ran out, and he couldn’t afford his insurance any longer. Eventually, his health took a turn for the worse when he had a heart attack.
Warren worked since he was 15, always had insurance, and took care of himself for most of his life. When faced with an unexpected medical issue, he had to summon courage and humility to walk through our doors and ask for help. Today, Warren is getting back to work.
“You could actually get a person to sit and have a conversation with you and help you. They’re like family,” he said.
Without CMC, folks like Warren would not have access to the continuity of care they need after emergency room visits.
(Photo and story supplied by the CMC.)