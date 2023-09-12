Break out your shuckers and dust off those dancing shoes.

Having entrenched itself as a fall staple on the county calendar, the Community Medical Clinic (CMC) of Kershaw County’s Oysters and BBQ Bash is returning to Camden City Arena on Thursday, Oct. 19. The festive and fun evening will commence at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 9:30 p.m. at the spacious 420 South Broad St. facility.