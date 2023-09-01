When they last prepared to meet Darlington, the Lugoff-Elgin football team was facing a Falcons’ squad which was in the midst of an 18-game losing skid under then-head coach Raymond Jennings.

Jennings was replaced at the end of the 2022 by former Hannah-Pamplico Jamie Johnson and in just two games at DHS, Johnson has already equaled the team’s win total from the previous four seasons combined when the Falcons opened the season with a 34-20 win over Central of Pageland. Last Friday, Johnson’s offense scored 26 points against in-county rival Hartsville in a 55-26 loss.