When they last prepared to meet Darlington, the Lugoff-Elgin football team was facing a Falcons’ squad which was in the midst of an 18-game losing skid under then-head coach Raymond Jennings.
Jennings was replaced at the end of the 2022 by former Hannah-Pamplico Jamie Johnson and in just two games at DHS, Johnson has already equaled the team’s win total from the previous four seasons combined when the Falcons opened the season with a 34-20 win over Central of Pageland. Last Friday, Johnson’s offense scored 26 points against in-county rival Hartsville in a 55-26 loss.
Even before the calendar flipped to September, things have been and are on the upswing for the Pee Dee program.
Having gone up against Darlington in various passing league events over the summer, L-E head coach Matt Campbell said the Falcon team he saw in action bore little resemblance to the one his squad defeated last fall, even though much of the personnel remained unchanged.
“I think they’re very similar to last year in the sense of the players that they have,” he said. “They’re very athletic and they have some very gifted players. The difference between this year and last year is, I think, that they believe. There is a different energy to them … a different level of excitement to them and that’s dangerous.
“They already had the skill and they already had the players, but when you get them starting to believe, they’re going to be a better team.”
Tonight, at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium in the hosts’ home opener, the Demon team which DHS will face will be different than that which took the field for games with River Bluff and Camden over the past two Friday nights. In both those games, L-E started Aiden Fitzgerald behind center. Against Camden, the freshman suffered an injury to his left knee area in the first quarter and he had to be helped off the field. Fitzgerald was doing better on Saturday, Campbell reported, but nothing would be confirmed until the youngster learned the results of his MRI which was scheduled for Wednesday.
“From what I hear,” Campbell said, “on Saturday, everybody was surprised with the way the knee had reacted. They are still going to go in and get an MRI to get a true understanding of what’s involved.”
Regardless of the MRI results, Campbell said he and the Demons are preparing for the worst and not planning on having Fitzgerald available tonight. That being the case, L-E will go with sophomore Nick Garcia-Lopez, who came in for Fitzgerald against Camden and who — along with wide receiver Myles Hamilton, who was pressed into service at quarterback — did not attempt a pass between them.
Campbell said the play-calling will change while the offensive playbook will be modified with a new signal-caller operating behind center.
“Obviously,” he said, “it changes. Nick was a guy who we probably thought was going to be the jayvee quarterback for us, but was thrust into action while Myles is a receiver for us. We’re going to have to run a more limited package. Both of them run better than Aiden did so it brings that aspect into the game. We’re going to have to move the pocket, get them out of the pocket and have more throws on the run … things like that.
“For lack of a better term, we’re going to have to experiment during the week to find out what package suits us best.”
Along with the injury suffered by Fitzgerald, the Demons were already piecing things together on the offensive line and in the backfield due to injuries. The onset of such maladies has led to the L-E staff altering its practice routine as more players will be asked to play and start on both sides of the football.
“We’ve restructured practices and are looking at guys (to play) in other places,” he said. “We need more depth and it showed up the other night. That wasn’t the demise of the game for us, but it certainly didn’t help us later on in the game.”
Offensively, the Falcons operate out of the spread set and will try and get their players in space. In junior quarterback Jaylen Augustus (6-3, 170), Johnson has a long, athletic player directing the offense.
“He can run and he can throw the deep ball,” Campbell said of Augustus. “They’re going to throw sucker passes and double moves. They also have a receiver (Keenan Dubose) who was targeted about 20 times (against Hartsville last Friday.) We are going to need to know where (Dubose) is at all times.”
Defensively, the Falcons are a much better unit than that which allowed opponents to score at a 40-point per game clip in nine games last fall. Again, speed and athleticism stand out on that side of the football for the Falcons.
“They’re determined to stop the run. They’re going to have seven guys in the box,” Campbell said. “They’re big up front and run a four-man front and their secondary is very similar athletically to their receiving corps; they’re long, athletic kids who all can run.”