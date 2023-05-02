Corey Johnson Jr. (right), the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) 2023 Teacher of the Year, accepts the keys to a new Ford Bronco from KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin near the end of Thursday night’s annual Teacher of the Year Gala at Camden High School. Johnson is a fourth grade teacher at Pine Tree Hill Elementary School who focuses on English/language arts and social studies. Lugoff-Elgin Middle School music teacher Sara Ponds was named as first alternate.