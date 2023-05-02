Corey Johnson Jr., a fourth grade teacher at Pine Tree Hill Elementary School (PTHS), is the 2023 Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Teacher of the Year.
A loud round of cheers broke out in the Camden High School auditorium Thursday evening when KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin announced that a panel of judges had chosen Johnson as the teacher of the year near the end of district’s annual gala.
Before reading out Johnson’s name, Goodwin read the judges’ comments about Johnson, who said he used “unique real world experiences” to connect with his students and keep them engaged, and that it was evident Johnson had taken teaching children to heart.
After accepting his teacher of the year prizes — a clock, figurine, gift cards, a specially made ring, and one-year membership to the Fitness Zone, among others — Johnson said he usually has “so many words,” but that picked as the 2023 Teacher of the Year was a bit shocking for him.
“I have so many emotions right now,” Johnson said, before thanking his wife and family, PTHS staff and his 4th Grade students for their support.
Goodwin, however, was not done with Johnson, adding the special surprise of handing him a set of keys to a new Ford Bronco provided by the Lugoff Automotive Group. Johnson is also receiving a $1,000 check from the S.C. Department of Education for being named the KCSD’s Teacher of the Year, and will later compete in the S.C. Teacher of the Year contest.
The printed program for Thursday’s program related that Johnson earned a criminal justice bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina, and a master’s of education degree in teaching and learning from Francis Marion University. He formerly taught at Ronald McNair Junior High School and Main Street Elementary School, both in Lake City. Johnson’s classes at PTHS focus on English/language arts and social studies.
In the program, Johnson answered the question of what influenced to become a teacher.
“During high school, I was empowered to work beyond my status as a low-income, African American student by my Spanish teacher, Mrs. Griggs,” Johnson said. “She pushed me to greatness and ultimately influenced my decision to teach. She played a prominent role in my development as a teacher, encouraged how I interacted with others, and always motivated me to overcome any obstacles I faced. She recognized a spark in my personality and my ability to help others.”
Despite this encouragement, Johnson said he did not see himself as “teaching material.” That changed, he said, while he was in college, engaged in a peer tutoring role.
“[That’s] when I began drawing on elements from Mrs. Griggs to motivate and encourage my students like she did for me. I motivated my students when tutoring and I began to see them overcome their own obstacles. Then, I realized I wanted to continually motivate and encourage students,” Johnson said.
He also thought about his own accomplishments and contributions in education.
“I am changing the typical view that my students see in their school environment,” Johnson said. “As an African American male teacher, I can be a role model to many of my young African American male students who may not see themselves reflected in the field.”
Using his own “unconventional path” to becoming a teacher as an example, Johnson said he is expanding the way his students think thanks to his ability to empathize with their struggles. And, he said, he’s not afraid to be silly to get that job done.
“My students do not merely sit in class, but they enjoy learning the content and watching Mr. Johnson make a fool of himself,” he said.
PTHS Principal Markeita Barber called Johnson a “rock star educator.”
“Walking into his classroom is always an adventure,” Barber said. He teaches with passion, builds authentic relationships with students and parents, and creates an environment where all students feel success. We are blessed to call him a Pine Tree Hill Bullpup!”
Goodwin also announced that Lugoff-Elgin Middle School (L-EMS) music teacher Sara Ponds was named First Alternate Teacher of the Year, who would take over Johnson’s role should he become unable to do fulfill his obligations as Teacher of the Year. Ponds teaches chorus, piano and musical theater at L-EMS.
Johnson and Ponds were among the evening’s five Honor Roll finalists for Teacher of the Year. The other finalists were Arisleida De Guzman, Camden High School; Karen Hill, North Central High School (NCHS); and Casey Stevens, Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS).
Other honorees on Thursday night included:
• Landon Garbade, senior, NCHS, Mary Ann Blaskowitz Education Scholarship
• Nicole Kirkley, principal, Blaney Elementary School, Principal of the Year (chosen earlier this year)
• Savannah Harvey, 1st Grade teacher, Jackson Elementary School, Outstanding First Year Teacher
Harvey was among four finalists for outstanding first-year teacher. The others were Alyssa Connell, L-EHS; Maegan McBride, Leslie M. Stover Middle School; and Heather Reid, North Central Middle School.