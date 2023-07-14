The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following recent incidents:
Deputies responded to a Boulware Road apartment complex in Lugoff on June 28 after reports of shots being fired were called into dispatchers. At least two people said they heard what might have been gunshots from a tree line behind the apartments, whereas someone else thought it might have been firecrackers. A maintenance employee stated they did not hear anything. Although no reason was provided in a copy of the incident report provided by the KCSO, deputies later arrested a 26-year-old Columbia man, charging him with trespassing after notice. According to a separate report filed the next day, a deputy was dispatched to a Burdell Road location in reference to eight to nine male juveniles, who were reportedly using a green Mustang, to be trespassing in a vacant home there. The deputy found the Mustang at the scene and, as they approached the house, could smell the “strong and distinct odor of burning marijuana.” Due to the possible number of juveniles involved, the deputy called for other deputies come to the scene. After they arrived, the deputies made a sweep of the vacant home, but found no one inside. They did, however, stop a juvenile male subject walking nearby and believed to be among those who had allegedly been in the house. After searching both his person and the Mustang and finding nothing, the teenager agreed to lead deputies to his friends’ house nearby. There, at least seven juveniles came out from inside and behind the house, along with a woman identified as the grandmother of two of the juveniles. The reporting deputy noted that the house was located near a trail that leads to the apartment complex where residents heard the alleged gunshots during the previous day.
Two alleged incidents occurred on privately-owned property where a small basketball court and a baseball field are located in U.S. 601 South in the Lugoff area within a day of each other. On June 25, a family said their daughter had been assaulted during a baseball game on the property. They said some “trash talking” got out of hand, and the girl tried to intervene when the unknown male struck her on the right side of her jaw with a closed fist. Deputies could not locate the owner of the property, but some onlookers claimed that the girl and her family had started the argument. The following day, June 26, a deputy met with a male subject on McCord Ferry Road who claimed he had been sexually assaulted while trying to play basketball at the same location. The male said he was playing basketball not realizing it was private property. He said a woman approached him and asked to use her cell phone to call her husband. He did so, but also claimed that when she handed it back to him, she allegedly groped his genital area. He said she then stated she was the property owner and approached him again, only this time with a baseball bat. He told the reporting deputy that he continued to back away from her because he thought she was going to assault him with the bat. The male said his mother arrived to pick him up, at which point the woman retreated.
On June 30, a deputy responded to a Baldwin Road residence for a call that a man had assaulted his daughter, the father of her daughter’s child, and stole his wife’s car following the alleged assaults. The younger woman said that her child’s father was at the residence picking up their child, her own father got upset, becoming “very angry” at her and pushed her. She said she pushed her father back, at which point the two of them started to fight. Her child’s father then reportedly attempted to intervene, at which point his child’s grandfather being assaulting him. He allegedly pulled on the younger man’s hair and got on top of him. The child’s mother then asked if the deputy could speak with her mother whom she said witnessed the assaults. Although the older woman reportedly did not provide much more information, she stated that her husband took her car — which is solely in her name — after she had expressly told him not to use it to leave the scene. As of Sunday afternoon, it did not appear that the man had been arrested. The vehicle he took is described as a black 2019 Toyota Camry.
Deputies arrested a 30-year-old county man on July 3 for second-degree domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on two occasions that day. The first time, the woman alleged that during an argument in the morning, the man had thrown a propane torch, leaving her with a cut over her right eye. The second time, she alleged that the man threw an ash try at her, striking her in the left temple, leaving a knot on the side of her head. She also alleged that he pushed her down the steps of the front porch, causing her to scrape her elbow. He then allegedly closed the front door and pushed a couch in front of it, keeping her from reentering the home or accessing any means to call law enforcement. Dispatchers took her call from a nearby business. Deputies found the man passed out a kitchen table and woke him up. He was either unable or unwilling to give much of a statement, reportedly began “very hostile” and then refused to speak anymore.
On July 8, the KCSO filed nine reports related to the breaking into motor vehicles on Pine Valley Drive in the Elgin area. In the first case, someone broke into a vehicle and stole some unspecified items from inside. In the second case, someone stole the vehicle owner’s wallet, containing their driver’s license, debit and other cards. Nothing appeared to have been taken in the third, fourth or fifth cases. Nothing was reported missing from vehicles broken into in the sixth case, but the victim’s home security camera reportedly recorded the suspect between 1 and 2 a.m. that day, and deputies found a $1 bill that did the victim said did not belong to them. Nothing was taken from the vehicles involved in the seventh or eighth reports, while the ninth involved a deputy involved in the investigation finding a handgun holster in the middle of Pine Valley Drive that may have been taken from one of the vehicles.
Deputies arrested a 37-year old woman from Elgin and 26-year-old Lugoff man on June 28 after an incident that allegedly took place on Fox Hill Road in Lugoff. According to a KCSO report, deputies charged both the man and woman with trespassing after warning, and additionally charged the woman with third-degree assault and battery. The pair had, allegedly, returned to the Fox Hill Road residence repeatedly that day after being asked to leave multiple times. On the last occasion, a fight apparently broke out during which the female suspect allegedly caused a female victim to suffer injuries to her face and leg. During the fight, the male suspect fired a shot into the ground, reportedly in an effort to stop the fight. Although deputies reported that, in their presence, he made threats toward and yelled at the victims, they did not charge him in connection with firing the shot.
A deputy arrested a 28-year-old Augusta, Ga., woman on June 27 for third-degree assault and battery after she allegedly struck another woman in the face with her fist and bit the victim on the finger during a struggle afterwards. The suspect claimed that she did not start the fight, surveillance footage showed that she had pursued the victim around the victim’s car before striking her in the face. The victim also claimed the other woman had a firearm in her purse. The suspect denied that, but the reporting deputy found a 9mm pistol inside the suspect’s purse. She then initially denied it was hers, but then reportedly admitted that she bought it from someone. A check with dispatchers came back clear, so the woman was not charged with anything related to the gun.
Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man for pointing and presenting a firearm after he allegedly waved a gun at some juveniles riding in front of his home on Sand Oak Drive in Lugoff on a golf cart on July 6. According to a KCSO incident report, the five juveniles acknowledged they were playing music loudly on the golf cart, but that it also started to lose power by the man’s home. When the man confronted them, they explained they couldn’t go any faster. They said he went to his vehicle, pulled out the gun and waved it around and pointed it at them. The man admitted to deputies that he did this, but claimed he did not know the people on the golf cart were juveniles. He also claimed that one of the juveniles made “gun hand gestures” at him.
Deputies arrested a 59-year-old county woman for third-degree domestic violence on June 27 after she allegedly assaulted her husband by throwing a picture frame at him and hitting with a croquet mallet. Their son reportedly corroborated his father’s account of the incident. The older man also showed deputies text messages from his wife allegedly telling him to kill himself. Deputies reported the woman smelled of alcohol, and her husband claimed she was acting under the influence of both alcohol and Xanax. The incident allegedly was instigated by claims the woman made that her husband had withheld a check from her that had come in the mail.
A man who said he and a friend were given permission from a landlord to remove the last remaining items in a home on Salem Road near Kershaw on July 3 when a man living across the street fired at least one shot at him, with pellets striking his hand and the side of the trailer home. A responding deputy said they could not see where pellets had struck the home, but that the man’s hand did have marks on it. They also reported that the man who allegedly fired the shot(s) appeared to be intoxicated when they spoke to him.
A woman reported that she arrived at a property on July 8 on Old Georgetown Road East in the Bethune area that is going through probate and saw a mid-2000s white Ford F-150 with an extended cab near a shop that is located there. She said she two men wearing gloves — possibly in their 30s or 40s — get into the truck and leave at high speed. She said it appeared the two men were in the process of removing wheels being stored in the shop, having entered through an unlocked side door.
On the evening of June 27, a woman reported that three individuals — a white male, a white female, and a light-skinned Black male — broke into her father’s shed on Field Street in Camden and stole a bicycle. The woman not only provided a description of the vehicle in which they left as a black Chevrolet Tahoe, but was able to provide the license plate number to deputies. She also stated that the front door to the home had been forced open.
An unknown male subject allegedly broke into a car parked on Cambridge Lane in the Lugoff area and stole a wallet on June 6. The subject then apparently dropped the wallet, which was recovered by an apartment manager and found that it contained different bank cards, driver licenses, and other IDs. When the victim was tracked down, it turned out that the her and another family member’s Social Security cards had been stolen.
The sheriff’s office and the Department of Social Services took a county woman into emergency protective custody on June 29 after a family expressed concern about her well-being. Deputies stated in their report that, due to medical conditions, the woman could not take care of herself insofar as food or hygiene were concerned, and that her husband, who does live with her, works during most of the day, leaving his wife alone.
A county woman reported that a male suspect assaulted her while she was trying to stop him from going into her backyard on June 28. She told a deputy that the man pushed her and struck her in the face, and then left the scene on a bicycle after stealing her phone charger. She also said the man left a firearm at her residence. Dispatchers reported to the deputy that records showed it had been stolen.
A woman who was in the process of moving items out of a Salem Road residence near Kershaw said that on July 3 she had to leave a number of items on a utility trailer and that when she returned on July 5, the trailer’s plywood walls had been moved and some of the items were missing, including a washer/dryer set, two flat screen TVs, a dresser and a cabinet, totaling about $3,400.
Deputies arrested a 25-year-old county man and charged him with second-degree domestic violence after he allegedly “slammed” her to the ground in response to her putting some of his clothes outside their residence during an argument. The incident allegedly took place in front of the couple’s 8- to 9-month-old child, and was reportedly heard by the victim’s mother during a phone call.
A deputy arrested a 27-year-old county man after he allegedly his girlfriend at a U.S. 1 North location near Camden on June 25 by allegedly striking her with a fist to the top of her head. The deputy charged the man with third-degree domestic violence, but also charged him with resisting arrest, although the report did not indicate the reason for that charge.
A woman retrieving her mail from her mail box on Blarney Stone Road on June 25 near Elgin found a small black bag laying in the grass nearby. When she retrieved it, she felt what appeared to be a gun inside. A deputy responded to the woman’s home and confirmed it was a gun and took it to KCSO headquarters for safekeeping.
Sometime between 3:30 p.m. July 5 and 6:45 a.m. July 6, someone broke into a shed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Kershaw Highway north of Camden and stole various items, including lights, gasoline, oil, a weed trimmer, miscellaneous tools, 17-foot ladder, employee clothes and various bronze pieces.
A deputy recently retrieved a stolen golf cart from a Cook Road, Lugoff residence that had been stolen from a northeast Columbia apartment complex after interviewing a subject in connection with larcenies in both Kershaw and Richland counties.
On July 1, a man living on English Road in the Cassatt area reported that while he was in the hospital, an acquaintance pawned his zero-turn lawn mower, three weed trimmers, a. 380 caliber pistol, air compressor and a push mower.
Someone entered a camper at a Purple Laurel Lane property near the town of Kershaw on July 3, managed to open its locked cabinets and removed a tool bag containing miscellaneous tools, a tarp and two sets of earphones.
Sometime between 11:30 p.m. July 6 and 4 a.m. the next day, someone stole chainsaw, bag filled with tools, and two battery chargers from the garage of a Pickett Thomas Road, east Camden residence.
A deputy arrested a 45-year-old county man for third-degree domestic violence after he allegedly struck his wife in the face with a closed fist during some type of domestic dispute on Jan. 28.
Someone illegally entered a Chevy Camaro parked on Boulware Road in Lugoff on June 27 and stole some cash and cards from a wallet along with a pair of sneakers.
Sometime between June 30 and July 5, someone broke into a shop at a Bradley Road, Camden-area property and stole approximately $7,000 worth of tools.
Someone stole a .40 caliber pistol from the console of a truck belonging to a man working on a home on Tiffany Trail near Camden on June 26.
Someone stole an air conditioning unit from the rear of a home under construction on Rowe Street near Camden on or before June 30.
Someone stole a bird bath from the front yard of a Damascus Church Road, Westville residence on or before July 1.
S.C. Department of Transportation employees recovered a gun while mowing grass on the side of I-20 on June 30.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of peace, breach of trust, catalytic converter removal, civil disturbance/issue, custodial interference, domestic violence, DUI, driving under suspension, emergency protective custody (adult), emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, harassment, indecent exposure, larceny (including of dogs), malicious injury to property, missing person (including a 15-year-old boy was later found safe), obstructing justice, pointing and presenting a firearm, public disorderly conduct, runaway, scam, sextortion, shoplifting, stalking, suspicious activity, trespassing, unlawful conduct toward a child, unlawful use of telephone, vandalism, and violation of a court order of protection.
(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)