It was the boxing equivalent of taking two haymakers to the jaw before sustaining another blow to the gut.
Using a pair of breakdowns on special teams from visiting Lugoff-Elgin and then scoring on a pick six, Camden raced to a 20-0 lead in the first six and a half minutes of Friday’s game at Zemp Stadium … and that was before the Bulldog offense ever stepped foot on the field.
The game-opening maladies and CHS taking advantage of the Demons’ miscues led to a 59-6 Bulldog victory in the 43rd edition of the rivalry.
In addition to it being the largest final margin of victory in the series, Friday marked the third time in as many seasons in which the Dogs (2-0) topped the 50-point mark against L-E (0-2) which has now dropped five straight to its cross-river foes.
Staring down a 13-0 deficit less than three minutes into play on this hot and steamy night at the South Broad Street yard was hardly the optimum setting for Demon freshman quarterback Aiden Fitzgerald. By evening’s end, the visitors turned the ball over five times.
As he left a sullen visitors’ locker room following a brief team meeting, L-E head coach Matt Campbell calmly stated the obvious.
“Too many turnovers,” he said. “We had some key injuries tonight; quarterback, tight end, fullback.
With its special teams and defense supplying points, the Camden offense was relegated to becoming bystanders on a home side which included a jam-packed grandstand. The Bulldogs ran just 20 offensive plays in the first half and 45 in a contest which was played with a running clock after the hosts ran out to a 52-6 advantage with 1:23 to play in the third quarter.
Camden head coach Brian Rimpf said in all his years being around football, he had never witnessed a start to a game such as this.
“I’ve never seen something like that,” he said. “Special teams scores and defensive scores can turn games around. I don’t know what the exact percentage is, but it’s really high when you score non-offensive touchdowns that you are going to win the game.
“We had a really good first quarter … a really good first six minutes of the game, really.”
While its defense had an interception and a fumble return result in scores, Camden limited the Demons — who lost Fitzgerald for the night to what appeared to be a right knee injury in the final two minutes of the opening quarter — to 70 yards in total offense with 36 of those coming on the ground. The Dogs, on the other hand, rang up 357 yards total with 186 of those coming through the passing of quarterback Grayson White, who also led all rushers with 96 yards on nine carries.
Things could not have started on a more sour note for the Demons than it did after their offense went three and out on the game’s opening possession. The first CHS score came when Camden’s Jo Jo Crim found a seam in L-E’s punt protection and batted down William Webb’s kick.
The ball was scooped up by Bulldog linebacker Shiver Huggins at the 17 from which point he raced into the end zone just 89 seconds into the game. Max Ford drilled the PAT kick for the quick 7-0 lead.
“Coach (Blaze) Gillespie, our special teams coach, had those guys ready to block a punt and, sure enough, they got one on the first one,” Rimpf said of that unit.
A second three-and-punt led to Webb being called on, again. This time, standing on his own 22, a low, snap skidded off the grass and past Webb. A charging Machi Wilson beat a group of defenders to the loose ball which he grabbed inside the 10. Wilson nearly stumbled to the ground before righting himself at the six and finding the end zone. An incomplete two-point PAT pass left it a 13-0 game with 9:06 left in the opening stanza.
Trying to settle things down on its third offensive series, the Demons used an 11-yard Fitzgerald to Zion Tucker pass for a first down at their own 46. On second and 12 from the 44, tight end Caleb Castles made a one-handed grab of a Fitzgerald offering and turned it into a 20-yard gain for a first down at the CHS 36. Fitzgerald then made it four straight completions before CHS cornerback Lavonte Williams timed things perfectly and stepped in front of a receiver at his own 30 and sprinted 70 yards for the scored and a 20-0 lead following Ford’s kick which came at the 5:41 mark of the first quarter.
Things would go from bad to worse on the ensuing possession as CHS safety Javon Wesley intercepted a pass from a scrambling Fitzgerald, who eluded and broke out of two tackles on the play. The four-yard return set the Dogs’ offense up for the first time of the night at the Demons’ 46 with 3:30 left in the first stanza.
A sideline skirmish following a completed pass led to a player from each side being ejected as the drive resumed from the 33. A 15-yard White carry set up an 18-yard White to Jaquarius Mayrant scoring pass with Mayrant making the grab along the line of scrimmage and scampering down the left sidelines as the lead ballooned to 26-0 with 2:06 showing on the first quarter clock.
Just when it looked as if things were beginning to settle down for the visitors, Fitzgerald was chased from the pocket by three defenders and went to the ground yelling in pain from a hit to the right leg on the play. The injury led to Nicholas Garcia-Lopez, a transfer, being pressed into service behind center.
Being forced to call on Webb to punt for the third time, CHS took over from its own 40 to start its second offensive set with 73 seconds left in the first quarter.
A 16-yard Averee Hickmon carry was followed by a 12-yard White burst to the 37. Hickmon later went for 12 yards to the L-E 39, setting up a fourth and five. A hard count from White led to an L-E defender jumping offsides to re-set the downs.
A 10-yard White first down carry and a 16-yard Hickmon run set the ball at the eight. White did the rest as he went through the defense untouched and into the end zone. CHS backup kicker Wyatt Smith did the honors to make it 33-0 with 8:54 to play before intermission.
Another CHS scoring threat went by the boards in the closing minute of the first half when Tyquwan Murphy came down with a White pass at the Demons’ four, returning the pick 33 yards to the 37 with 42 seconds left before halftime to keep the deficit at 33.
“We didn’t execute,” Campbell said of the early firestorm faced by his team. “Our first possessions led to points for them. Two offensive turnovers and two special team’ turnovers and you’re in the hole (26) points in the first quarter. That’s a lot to come back from.
“You can’t put yourself in a hole, four touchdowns, to anybody and expect to come back and win.”
Rimpf said his team followed the pre-game plan to near perfection.
“The guys, well ... it was fun,” he said. “I think we had a lot of confidence coming into the game. We talked about starting fast in the first half and in the second half. Scoring without the offense even being on the field the first three times of the game was definitely starting fast.”
Camden wasted little time in adding to its total in receiving the second half kick and starting from its own 44. A second down 26-yard White-to-Mayrant completion set the ball at the Demons’ 26. The same duo hooked up for a 10-yard completion to the six. Two snaps later, Wilson carried the ball in for his second score of the night with Smith’s kick upping the ante to 40 points with 7:27 remaining in the third quarter.
Playing with a backup quarterback leading a banged up offense, the Demons struggled on that side of the football as another punt. Two fumbles returned the ball to the Dogs who on a botched double-reverse laid the ball on the ground with the Demons’ Jacob Gay finding himself and the ball all alone at the 32 from which point Gay sailed into the end zone with the score which chopped the deficit to 40-6 after CHS snuffed out the two-point Pat run.
Rimpf, whose team opened up the season with a 43-0 shutout of Myrtle Beach one week earlier, praised his defensive unit for not allowing any points on Friday with the only L-E touchdown being supplied by its defense.
CHS returned from its miscue to score on its next two possessions to hike its margin to 52-6 before the start of the fourth quarter.
The first of the two scores came on the ending series. On fourth and inches from midfield, White stepped behind center, took the snap and rambled 38 yards to the 12. Backup quarterback Wyatt Thompson did the rest, running for three yards on first down and them bootlegging it around left end for the nine-yard scoring run and a 46-6 lead with 2:39 left in the third.
A lost L-E fumble on the first play of the next series was recovered by Huggins at the L-E 20 on a play which was whistled dead while Huggins was on his way to the end zone for the second time.
After a meeting, the officials awarded the ball to Camden at the Demons’ 20. A 21-yard White pass to tight end Donald Moore, running a slant pattern, resulted in a 52-6 lead with 1:23 to play in the third.
The Dogs did a bit of window-dressing when Huggins got his second touchdown of the night after he gathered up a Demon fumble at the L-E 21 and sprinted into the end zone 10 10:50 left in the game as the Camden lead mushroomed to 59-6 after a Smith PAT kick which was blocked only for the force of the kick to allow it to sail through the uprights.
Rimpf said that even though his offense ran just 45 plays and was on the field for some 18 minutes in game time, he was not concerned about that unit not getting in enough work. With so many players having to play on both sides of the ball, Rimpf repeated his refrain from earlier that his team needed to get more conditioning in wherever they could find it.
“We tried to run some plays to get some plays in and not score every time just so that we could get some conditioning in and that sort of thing,” said the ninth-year Bulldog boss. “It was a really good job by our offense when they were in there
“The one thing I felt the most bad about tonight was that our Black Swarm defense didn’t get credit for a shutout because they didn’t score on our defense. I thought our defense played a really good game.”
Across the field, Campbell and company have to break in a new starting quarterback for this Friday’s home opener against a vastly improved Darlington (1-1) squad which the Demons defeated a season ago.
“I can’t think of any, right now,” he said when asked if his team could take any positives from Friday’s contest. “We had the scoop and score, but at the end of the day, you can’t take any positives out of this.
“What we have to do now with what we are looking at injury-wise, is that we have to have guys starting both ways on both sides of the ball. We have a mighty task ahead of us to prepare for.”
Rivalry notes: The win was the 699th in the 130-year history of the Camden football program … Camden was flagged eight times for 75 yards in infractions while the Demons had two calls go against them for five yards …. Camden ran the ball 28 times for 171 yards with White going for 96 yards and a score on nine carries followed by Hickmon who went for 71 yards on 13 calls … White completed 13 of his 17 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns … Mayrant led off receivers with seven for 102 yards with a touchdown grab … The Demons were held to 36 yards on the ground on 31 carries with tailback Keenyan Murphy rushing for 25 yards on eight carries. Ali Duncan was next with 12 on eight hauls … Fitzgerald completed half of his and the Demons’ 12 pass attempts on the evening with the freshman completing six of those for 34 yards with Castles on the receiving end of two of those for 18 yards … In a rivalry game that became chippy at times, there was not a post-game handshake between the two sides in order to eliminate the possibility of any situations which might have occurred in the line which could have resulted in the loss of postseason play for both sides … Camden’s game at Hartsville this Friday night has been selected as a Great American Rivalry Series contest which spotlights top high school football rivalries across the nation.