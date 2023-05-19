Camden finished fifth while Lugoff-Elgin checked win with an 11th place finish in the AAA and 4A state golf championships, respectively, played on Monday and Tuesday.
Playing in the AAA event held at Three Pines Golf Club in Woodruff, Camden was fifth with a 658 in an event won by host Woodruff High School, which defeated Beaufort in a playoff after both teams posted identical 609 scores. Wren (611) was third while Blue Ridge (651) finished fourth.
Individually, Camden’s James Reames finished 15th with a 13-over par 81-86—157. Bulldogs teammate Winn McKittrick was 17th, shooting a 78-81—159. The third-lowest score posted by a CHS player came from Josh Cameron with an 84-79—163, which tied for 23rd.
Rounding out the scoring for Matt McCarley’s charges were Noah Roberts (89-90—179) and Henry Green (97-94—191).
In the 4A state championships, won by host North Augusta with a 15-under par score at the River Club in North Augusta, Lugoff-Elgin posted an 11th place finish.
Individually, the Demons were led by Zack Mock with a 75-82—157. Ryan Craft was next as he fired a 77-87—164. L-E’s Jaxon Mock (88-83) and Axton Crisp (85-86) each checked in with 171 for Mike Robinson’s squad which received a 93-90—183 score from Jacob Rabon.