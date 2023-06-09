A group of Camden Military Academy (CMA) “Senior High” cadets will compete in the National History Day contest, which starts Sunday at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md., just outside Washington, D.C. The CMA seniors earned the right to travel to Maryland by coming in first place at the State History Day competition in April at Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) in Sumter.
The senior team (for 9th through 12th grades) initially won first place in a regional competition that took place on March 18 at Midland Technical College. CMA’s junior cadet team (for 8th through 11th grades) also took first place at the regional competition.
The senior cadets — Wendell Wojak, John Simmons, Xavier Hudgins, Andrew Tucker and Cason Pickett — won both of their first place awards with their performance of “How African American Astronauts in 1978 Paved the Way for Aeronautical Frontiers and Future Astronauts.” Deacon Parris stepped in for Hudgins for the state-level competition.
CMA junior cadets Liam Browning, Noah Dyson, Ayden Puri, Luke Lee and Levi Zhao also performed well with “Frontiers in History: How Harriet Tubman Forged a Brave and Courageous Frontier in History.” Unfortunately, their performance went over the time limit during the state competition and the team was disqualified.
The senior cadets have participated in National History Day competitions since 2020, with the group originally consisting of Wojak, Simmons and Hudgins along with Maddox Brown and Andrew Tucker. In 2021, the group consisted of Brown, Hudgins, Wojak, Simmons and Sean Skaritanov. In both of those cases, the groups “went” to nationals, but were unable to compete in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team’s performance focused on how four African American astronauts — Frederick Gregory, Charles Bolden, Guion Bluford and Ron McNair — have impacted the future for African Americans and astronauts. The cadets’ performance was enhanced by being able to interview Gregory, Buford and Bolden, as well as Ron McNair’s wife, Cheryl, and his brothers, Eric and Carl. Ron McNair was among the crew who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986.
Wojack, Simmons, Hudgins, Tucker and Pickett also traveled to McNair’s hometown of Lake City, visiting the Ron McNair Memorial Center on the anniversary of the Challenger explosion.
“They have done great, and we wish them luck in the nationals,” CMA Dean of Students LTC John Heflin said. “They can’t wait to compete in the nationals. To them, it’s not just about this year — they have to go back to the national contest because of the COVID pandemic the first two years. The biggest part of this contest is the actual-in person competition. At the regionals, it was packed, and that was the regional level. At the state level, there were so many people there, it was hard to navigate, but it was a great experience. And look where they’re going now.”
Along with Heflin, who teaches history and world geography at the academy, one of the other people traveling with the senior group will be Alice Thaxton. While she doesn’t teach history, she does teach drama, and assisted the cadets on both teams with their performances. She also teaches art appreciation.
On April 23, as the teams were competing on the state level, Thaxton was named the 2023 recipient of the Dr. Ron Ingle S.C. History Day Teachers’ Award in the Senior High division. She was nominated by Elizabeth Callis, mother of 2022 CMA graduate Lon Callis. While the competition was held at CCTC, it and the Ingle Award are sponsored by Coastal Carolina University.
“When my son was first enrolled in Camden his sophomore year of high school in 2019, it was suggested that he take drama as his art credit,” Callis wrote in her nomination. “I was extremely hesitant as my son is not the on-stage, theater-type of kid. I was afraid he would hate it. The dean of students (Heflin) assured me that Ms. Thaxton was awesome and that my son would experience nothing like a typical high school drama class, and he was correct. Ms. Thaxton has the ability to bring out the best in the boys that she teaches.”
Callis went on to describe how Thaxton encouraged her son with all his classes and even outside activities. Lon, she said, joined the cross-country team and, as many cadets do not have family in South Carolina, Callis said Thaxton made sure to come out and cheer for every member of the team.
“He was fortunate to have her as a teacher and a mentor, and I know that is the case for many others. She has been an integral part of the National History Day program at CMA for the past 13 years and has worked hard as a playwright, and costume and set designer. Ms. Thaxton has a gift and was truly meant to be a part of the Camden Military Academy staff and family.”
In addition to the award itself, Thaxton received a $500 prize for the “time, expertise and energy” she contributed to her National History Day students. She also received a commemorative box and her name has been placed on a plaque in Coastal Carolina’s history department.