Presley Millet of the WTC Kershaw County FFA Chapter traveled to Greenville on June 6 to compete in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE). Winning first in this event, Presley will now advance to the national level and compete and represent South Carolina that the National FFA Convention next November.
Students participating in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event showcase their agricultural knowledge and ability to think on their feet by giving a speech and answering questions with limited prep time.
During this event, participants draw from 18 agricultural topics then select three of interest. From those three, a student selects the topic of their speech and has 30 minutes to prepare using five resources. Participants then present a four to six-minute speech on their topic to a panel of judges. After their speech, students answer five minutes’ worth of questions on the topic they just presented.
This event challenges students to practice their presentation skills, articulation, and logical thinking and advocate for agriculture and agricultural education.
WTC Kershaw County FFA placed 1st in this event. Speaker was Presley Millett, Junior at Lugoff Elgin High School. Audrey Cathcart is the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for the WTC Kershaw County FFA Chapter.
South Carolina agricultural education serves more than 12,000 students across the state. Students receive instruction in one of five different pathways within the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources career cluster. The South Carolina FFA Association is comprised of over 7,000 members across the state. The mission of the SC FFA Association is to develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.