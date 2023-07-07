The Camden High School Bulldog Club membership drive is in full swing for the 2023-2024 school year. The organization, founded in 1952, provides financial assistance to all athletic programs at the school through the membership drive and various fundraising activities.
The Camden Bulldog Club Board is composed of parent representatives for each sport, school and community representatives, CHS Athletic Director Brian Rimpf and CHS Principal Lesley Corner.
Chadd Dabbs will serve as this year’s president.
Each year the Camden Bulldog Club:
• allocates an amount per team which has been used to purchase additional equipment, attire, etc.
• funds equipment (in 2022-23 tennis windscreens and main gym backboards)
• pays tournament entry fees
• provides region champion shirts
In addition, the Club hosts the annual Bulldog Athletic Awards program to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of our student-athletes and coaches. Over sixty individual awards are given as well as the presentation of letters, pins, and college scholarships.
Fundraisers, in addition to our membership drive, include the Miss Gold and Black pageant, the Bulldog Spirit Shoppe and program sales at the Carolina Cup Steeplechase Races.
Information brochures have been mailed to last year’s Bulldog Club members. Persons wishing to become a member of the organization should call Camden High at 425-8937 to have a brochure mailed to them or to receive more information.
The levels of Bulldog Club membership, along with their respective benefits, are as follows:
Corporate Platinum: $1,000 — Donors receive a sign on the scoreboard at the Bulldog Sports Complex on Ehrenclou Drive, two all-sport passes and one reserved parking spot at Zemp Stadium, four tickets to the athletic banquet and sponsorship of one athletic banquet trophy.
Corporate Gold: $500 — Donors receive a sponsor sign at the Bulldog Sports Complex, two season passes for either winter of spring sports (must be picked up at the Wellness Center) and three athletic banquet tickets.
Corporate: $300 — Donors receive a season pass for either winter of spring sports (must be picked up at the Wellness Center) and three athletic banquet tickets.
Gold and Black Membership: $100 — Donors receive two tickets to any home athletic event (must be picked up at the Wellness Center) and two tickets to the athletic banquet.
Bulldog Backer Membership: $50 — Donors receive one ticket to any home athletic event (must be picked up at the Wellness Center) and one ticket to the athletic banquet.
Bulldog Pride Membership: $30