Today, Kershaw County Council will consider a schedule that will have the county taking up the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget and millage simultaneously. It’s been a while since that happened, if ever.
And, boy, as it ever been confusing, with a budget set, but not the millage to go with it until much later, and folks not knowing what might show up on their tax notices.
So, council is meeting today, one week after it normally does, due to a conflict, and it will meet again one week from today, on April 25. Today, council will consider approving a budget/millage schedule that would start on April 25.
At that meeting, if council approves the schedule this week, it will launch the process by considering two separate ordinances — one for the budget and one for the millage — by title only. That means no details will be discussed; it just kicks off the process.
A month will then go by before council takes up second reading. That’s so the county’s finance committee — councilmen Sammie Tucker Jr., Derek Shoemake and Brant Tomlinson — can provide input between the first and second readings.
There is no doubt that the proposed budget and millage ordinances will be outlined in great detail during second reading. There’s also little doubt that council members will offer up the first of what could be many amendments, with others being proposed at the final readings on June 13, a scant two and a half weeks before the fiscal year begins.
Whatever happens with the budget, it will go into effect July 1. The millage ordinance will, technically, go into effect July 1 as well, but since there are aspects to the state’s budget that may not be known on June 13, there’s every chance that council members — likely at the suggestion of county administrators — may end up offering amendments to the millage ordinance later in the summer.
The good news is that just because what could be an “off” ordinance goes into effect in July, any adjustments will be made before tax notices are sent out. At least this way, property owners across the county will have an idea of what their taxes could be and start planning accordingly. Yes, the adjustments could go up, but they could also go down.
Hopefully, any adjustments would be made with enough lead time for taxpayers to make adjustments of their own.
We applaud council for using this schedule. It makes more sense procedurally and provides a stronger sense of transparency.
