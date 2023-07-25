For the second time in seven days, burglars managed to make their way inside of a Kershaw County business and steal a number of firearms. The burglary took place during the early morning hours on Thursday at Lugoff’s Pawn It Fast on U.S. 1 South, just seven days after a similar burglary at Freedom First Outfitters on Old Stagecoach Road in east Camden on July 14.
According to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Facebook post, two unknown subjects managed to enter the Lugoff pawn shop around 2 a.m. and steal multiple firearms. The KCSO did not state in either its Facebook post or incident report how investigators believe the burglars entered the shop.
During a brief interview Monday morning, Sheriff Lee Boan said security footage taken inside the store showed two suspects, but that the footage quality was poor and that details could not be made out. Boan also said a total of 14 guns were taken, but did not know exactly what types.
The KCSO’s incident report of the case indicated that a deputy was first called to the scene around 8:50 a.m. A female employee said they arrived at the pawn shop about 10 minutes earlier and said that the security system did not sound an alarm like it usually does when she first enters the store. The reporting deputy wrote that when they arrived, they saw that a glass countertop had been shattered from above where the handguns had been on display.
Although it is unclear if the two burglaries and gun thefts are directly related, there are similarities.
Around 4 a.m. July 14, two masked suspects were caught on video breaking into the Freedom First shop in east Camden. They managed to get inside despite bars over a glass side door they had shattered. Once inside, though, they went to the closest gun rack and took 10 Glock handguns.
In that case, however, the burglars managed to trip an alarm, which did not happen at Pawn It Fast. The July 14 alarm brought deputies to the scene very quickly, but the burglars managed to evade the deputies long enough to make it back to their car and take off at high speed, surprising deputies who raced back to their patrol cars in an effort to give chase. One deputy managed getting as far as Haile Street before losing sight of the suspects.
In the Freedom First video footage, one suspect looked considerably shorter than the other
Boan said that the Glocks stolen from Freedom First were newly manufactured, but that as a pawn shop, the ones stolen from Pawn It Fast were likely used trade-ins.
“We’re not convinced the two cases are connected, despite some of the similarities, especially the fact that they took place within a week, that guns were stolen, and the general time of night they took pace,” Boan said. “But we’re not ruling out that they are connected.”
Anyone with information about either burglary is asked to contact the KCSO at (803) 425-1512 or (803) 424-4000, or email investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.