Pawn It Fast

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators vehicles parked outside the Pawn It Fast in Lugoff after they were alerted to a burglary there during the overnight hours Thursday. It was the second such burglary in the space of a week.

 KCSO Facebook page

For the second time in seven days, burglars managed to make their way inside of a Kershaw County business and steal a number of firearms. The burglary took place during the early morning hours on Thursday at Lugoff’s Pawn It Fast on U.S. 1 South, just seven days after a similar burglary at Freedom First Outfitters on Old Stagecoach Road in east Camden on July 14.

According to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Facebook post, two unknown subjects managed to enter the Lugoff pawn shop around 2 a.m. and steal multiple firearms. The KCSO did not state in either its Facebook post or incident report how investigators believe the burglars entered the shop.