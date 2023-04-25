This time, there would not be a seventh inning rally or, any late-game heroics.
Two nights after A.C. Flora came to Optimist Field and used a three-run top of the seventh to escape with a 4-2 win, visiting Lugoff-Elgin returned the favor, albeit in much less dramatic fashion, Thursday night in Forest Acres.
After having spotted the host Falcons an early 2-0 lead, the Demons outscored A.C. Flora, 12-2, the rest of the way in taking home a 12-4 victory to split the key Region 5-4A series.
The win gave the Demons a 7-1 mark in conference play entering this week’s final league series with Irmo which opens tonight in Irmo before returning to L-E Thursday. The loss was the first in seven 5-4A outings for the Falcons who have a make-up game with Irmo and a pair with Ridge View left to be contested in the six-team circuit.
Should L-E and Flora remain tied at the end of the 10-game slate, the Demons would get the top seed from the region in the playoffs due to their holding a six-run advantage in their two meetings.
As for Thursday, the Falcons jumped on L-E starter Jake Morris for a pair of runs in the top of the first to grab a quick 2-0 advantage.
The visitors chopped a run off the lead by scoring an unearned run in the second to trail, 2-1.
L-E took the lead for keeps with a four-run third which included run-scoring singles off the bats of Skiler Jackson and Riley Ward while a second Flora error of the night led to a third run coming across as the guests went on top for keeps at 4-2.
A four-run top of the sixth put this one away with the Demons getting RBI hits from Alex Carraway, Jackson and Ward.
Morris earned the mound win as the sophomore lefty went the first four frames, allowing two hits while fanning four. Billy Robertson came out of the bullpen to close the game with three innings of scoreless relief work.
Morris helped his own cause at the plate with a pair of hits while Carraway had two of the Demons’ nine hits. L-E also swiped eight bases on the evening with Jay Bowling stealing three.