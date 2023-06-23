A young man who was 17 at the time of his arrest for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old Elgin man will be up for trial later this month. Camron Ezekiel Hyatt, now 20, of Camden has been held on $150,000 bond since his arrest in late February 2020 for the Jan. 15, 2020, murder of Thomas Keitt of Elgin. Hyatt’s trial is set for the week of June 26-30.
As the Chronicle-Independent reported on Jan. 28, 2020, about 10 days later, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Hyatt and Albertina Hattie Jolera Bennett, then 18, in what Sheriff Lee Boan called at the time a “planned/targeted crime.” Boan also said then that Bennett and Hyatt were the only suspects in Keitt’s death.
Keitt’s body had been found near a white Cadillac, thought to be his, parked off the side of Green Hill Road near Whitehead Road on the morning of Jan. 15, 2020. A passerby reported the car to law enforcement around 7:50 a.m. that day, and responding deputies found Keitt’s body nearby. Deputies and S.C. State Law Enforcement Division agents quickly determined he had died from a gunshot wound. Boan also said there was evidence of another vehicle at the scene and that the Cadillac’s driver’s side window was down indicating to investigators that Keitt may have been waiting to meet someone.
At the time, Boan did not have a motive for the murder.
Bennett was released on a $150,000 bond in August 2021. A judge recently heard a motion requesting that she be released from electronic monitoring. It was not clear whether the judge granted that request.
Other trials
Also up for trial the week of June 26 is Anthony Parker Dubose, now 32, of Camden, for a single count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.
Deputies arrested Dubose Oct.10, 2015 following allegations that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl. They did so after a forensic interview with the young victim led to a warrant for his arrest. A judge released him on $75,000 about a month after his arrest.
Dubose’s record at the time of is 2015 arrest included arrests for driving under suspension and being a fugitive from justice in Sumter County in 2011. In 2018, Dubose pleaded guilty to marijuana possession in Kershaw County.
Three other people are set for trial during week of June 26:
• Allen Dwayne Bass, now 24 — arrested on March 19, 2021, for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, and incest — initially held on $60,000 bond with various conditions, online court records do not show his bond was paid, but the C-I could not find him listed as being held for trial.
• Kenneth Allen Gaines, now 44 — arrested on Oct. 4, 2017, for third-degree criminal sexual conduct — released on $40,000 bond the day after his arrest. Deputies arrested Gaines again in May 2018 for third-degree burglary, and was released shortly thereafter on $5,000 bond.
• George Nicholas Galloway, now 26 — arrested Jan. 8, 2017, for strong arm robbery — released about three weeks later on $20,000 bond.