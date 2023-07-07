The Kershaw County School District will open its online registration portal for the 2023-2024 school year on Monday.
Families of returning students — including families who completed their kindergarten students’ initial enrollment this spring — will receive registration codes and instructions via email to complete the online registration process. Families of returning students who do not receive student registration codes by Tuesday should contact their students’ schools for assistance.
Families of students who are new to the district and who have not already made contact with their students’ schools should do so as soon as possible, but should note that schools are closed on Fridays. More information for new students is available at www.kcsdschools.net/new.
Schools will be open for in-person Registration Help Days on two days — July 12 and July 19 — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. for families who do not have internet access or who need assistance.
The district will use the information provided to develop student schedules and determine teacher assignments that will be sent to families electronically before the first day of school on August 3.
All students in the district will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024 school year as part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. Parents will no longer be asked to complete a Free and Reduced Meal Application during online registration.