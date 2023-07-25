Tonight’s proposed agenda for Kershaw County Council contains about a dozen and half items to be discussed and/or voted on and that’s not even including public comment and routine business such as adopting the agenda itself, approving the previous meeting’s minutes, or council, administrator and legal briefings.
The entire agenda packet, provided to council members and members of the media, was split into eight parts, totaling nearing 200 pages.
Following public comment and the approval of July 11 meeting minutes, council will hold three discussions. It was unclear whether any votes would follow. The discussions will be the county’s animal control ordinance, litter control ordinance, and a revised S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program, or SCIIP, grant application.
The SCIIP grant application was the subject of much discussion during council’s June 13 meeting when it was discovered that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were inadvertently included both in that grant, which sought funding for a 2 million gallon per day (mgd) upgrade to the county’s wastewater treatment plant, and a proposal to transform Woodward Park in Camden. It was decided that the county would resubmit the grant application, cutting the project in half to add only 1 mgd of actual capacity without having to the originally tagged ARPA funds. Funding for the second phase of the treatment plant upgrade will be determined at a later date.
Council will then take up eight ordinances. They include three third/final readings of ordinances rezoning properties on Tickle Hill Road, Ridgeway Road, and Kershaw Highway, and first readings of a new rezoning request for approximately 60 acres of land owned by Donald E. Taylor on the north side of Wildwood Lane approximately .25 mile west of Watts Hill Road from RD-2 (Rural Resource District) to R-15 (low density residential).
The other ordinances, which are being taken up for first reading, would amend the county’s zoning and land development (ZLDR) regulations (ZLDR) by:
• requiring minimum lot sizes of 15,000 square feet for residential development throughout the county;
• repealing, deleting or otherwise removing a number of references in various sections to “conservation design;”
• correcting the site-built housing categories in the ZLDR involving triplex and quadruplex housing; and
• reducing the allowed number of six manufactured homes per acre to only three per acre, and correcting the status of manufactured housing parks in R-6 and GD district from permitted uses to conditional uses.
Old business to be discussed during the meeting includes progress on the Wateree River boat ramp in Lugoff, and plans to upgrade the Kershaw County Detention Center.
New business includes Accommodations Tax Committee applicants, Airport Commission applicants, and vacancies on other boards and commissions.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. The meeting can also be watched live via Kershaw County’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.