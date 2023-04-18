A 41-year-old Lugoff man who allegedly failed to register twice on the S.C. Sex Offender Registry with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) during the last six months is behind bars with new charges involving offenses against minors.
KCSO investigators arrested Kenneth Lamond Keitt, 41, of Grey Fox Road, Lugoff on Friday with two counts of failing to register, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11 to 14 years of age, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (lewd act) with a minor 15 or 16 years of age. Keitt is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center with a total of $5,000 bond on the two failure to register charges, but with bond denied on all three criminal sexual conduct charges.
KCSO Inv. Carol Tarte said the current charges stem from an investigation launched last October, but declined to provide details due to the nature of the cases. Tarte said Keitt last registered with the sheriff’s office in September 2022, the month before the investigation was launched. As a Tier III sexual offender, Keitt must register with the KCSO every three months. Tarte said that Keitt failed to register in December 2022 and in March.
Keitt’s criminal record in Kershaw County dates back to at least 2002 when he was arrested on what was an original charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A plea deal was arranged, and Keitt pled to a lesser, second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in 2004 and was sentenced to three years’ probation.
Three years later, in 2007, authorities charged Keitt again, once again for second-degree criminal sexual conduct. That time, he was sentenced to three years — plus 90 days for failing to register that year as well.
Then, in 2017, Keitt was charged yet again with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, only this time the charge did not involve a minor. He was released in February 2018 with a $15,000 cash surety bond and was still out on bond when he was arrested Friday.
Not only is that charge pending trial, along with the new charges, but also for two other failure to register charges from February and July of 2022.
Tarte said with Keitt’s history, she and her fellow investigators are concerned there are other victims who haven’t previously come forward.
“We are worried that he is a serial sexual offender,” Tarte said. “We do worry about other victims that we want to protect. They may have been afraid to come forward before because he was out of jail — he has a history of intimidating victims. His victims have suffered life-long affects and if there are any others, we want to give them a chance at closure and to help them any way we can.”
Tarte said she informed the magistrate judge at a bond hearing that the KCSO considers Keitt to be a danger to the community, especially to children.
Potential victims or anyone else with information about Keitt’s alleged offenses are asked to call Tarte at the KCSO at (803) 425-1512.