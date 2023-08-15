It’s got to be tough to be a city, county or town council member. You’re expected to “do what the voters elected you to do” and yet, somehow, have to find a way to please “everybody” without running afoul of your own ordinances, much less state and federal laws, regulations, and so forth. It’s pretty much impossible, if you ask us.
We doubt it was easy for four members of Kershaw County Council to vote down second reading of an ordinance a week ago that would have seen 60 acres of land several miles northeast of Elgin rezoned from RD-2 (rural resource district) to R-15 (low density residential).
As noted in a front page story today, those four council members were District 1’s Russell Brazell, District 3’s Derek Shoemake, District 5’s Brant Tomlinson and District 6’s Danny Catoe. Only District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. and Chairwoman Katie Guinn voted in favor. District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones was away on family business.
Speaking at least for himself, Shoemake said he was unable to vote in favor at second reading because he didn’t want to vote for any rezoning requests resulting in new housing until proposed changes in the county’s zoning and land development regulations (ZLDR) and the county’s comprehensive land use plan were made. He also wanted to wait and see what effect those changes would have on slowing rampant residential growth in the West Wateree portion of the county.
One of those proposed changes, for which second reading passed unanimously, is to set a minimum 15,000-square-foot lot size for residential development. In effect, for future development, the ordinance would eliminate R-6 and R-10 residential zones, which allow, respectively for 6,000- and 10,000-square-foot lots. Such existing lots — including those under current development — would, of course, be grandfathered.
Ironically, the request being made by the Taylor family was for R-15 zoning and — as would be required anyway under the proposed rule change — would have actually developed homes on larger, .5-acre lots due to the fact that new homes would be served by septic tanks and wells, not sewer.
We understand Shoemake’s motives: residential growth in the West Wateree and even the Camden area has been absolutely rampant and it must be slowed lest we become like certain, highly congested parts of Richland and Lexington counties.
At the same time, one of the likely reasons the Kershaw County Planning Commission unanimously recommended granting the rezoning request might have been because it met all the legal requirements to grant the rezoning.
We’ve seen this before, in a sort of reverse manner, with the city of Camden. There have been times when its planning commission and council have voted in favor of rezoning requests despite fervent public opposition and even reservations by those very officials.
That’s because zoning decisions are not supposed to be based on feelings. They are supposed to be based on facts and the law — in this case, county zoning ordinances.
As we said, we agree developments have sprung up way too quickly, and we believe the ZLDR changes, mostly, if not all, proposed by Shoemake, are very good ones. We want the county to grow, but in a controlled manner that allows us to expand services to meet those needs rather than outstripping the county’s ability to do so.
So, did council make a mistake on Aug. 8? Possibly, and especially if it’s one that should have been made dispassionately. We don’t think granting the request would have hurt anything since it would have gone along with what’s being proposed for the ZLDR.
But, we’re not council members and, frankly, we don’t want to be.
It’s a tough job, so — regardless of our feelings about the outcome — thank you to members of Kershaw County Council, Camden City Council, Bethune and Elgin town councils, and the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees for doing what you do.