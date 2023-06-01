Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies ended up charging a 22-year-old county man on May 25 with resisting arrest for allegedly trying to flee and then struggling with them while they were in the process of arresting him on outstanding warrants.
According to court records and the KCSO’s incident report, the outstanding warrants involved the possession of meth or cocaine base, driving under suspension, and failing for stop for blue lights from an incident in April. The May 25 incident took place at the young man’s home, which is right on the Kershaw/Lancaster county line. Due to his past behavior, deputies formed a perimeter around Kershaw County side of the home while Lancaster County deputies made contact at the residence. Shortly after doing so, a Kershaw County deputy heard twigs crunching nearby and notified their colleagues. Soon after entering the deputy entered the wood line, another deputy spotted the suspect running from the woods behind a neighboring home.
At that point, a foot chase started, which included K9 Taz. Kershaw and Lancaster county deputies formed a joint perimeter on Oak Ridge Church Road with K9 Tax, his handler, and a master deputy began tracking the suspect while the reporting deputy and a lieutenant stayed at the scene with night vision devices, scanning the area for movement. Not realizing that they were close by, the suspect continued to move and the lieutenant radioed that he heard movement close to him. The other deputies returned to that area and began calling out for the man to give himself up or Taz would be set out to apprehend him. The man didn’t comply and the reporting deputy soon heard that the man had been apprehended.
However as deputies converged on the area, the suspect was able to get free of Taz, who set to chase him again, this time across Oak Ridge Church Road. The reporting deputy said they could see the suspect grabbing Taz by the throat and the deputy yelled at him to release the K9. Another deputy kicked the man’s hands free of Taz Deputies then attempted to handcuff the man, who tightened up his arms and reaching toward his pockets. He did not respond to verbal commands and was told if he did not comply, he would be struck. The suspect did pull away again and the reporting deputy said he delivered two strikes to the man’s shoulder blade to distract him. At that point, deputies were able to handcuff and secure him. Deputies had to physically restrain the man — who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of narcotics — while waiting on EMS to arrive on the scene because he kept beating his head into the ground.
EMS did transport the man to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical. After being discharged, he still acted combative and had to be escorted to a patrol car because he refused to walk under his own power. After being placed in the car, he continued to beat his head against the window. To stop him, one deputy drove the vehicle while the reporting deputy sat in the back with the man, immobilizing him all the way to the jail to prevent him from hurting himself.
As of Tuesday, he was being held on more than $23,000 bond, including a $10,000 bond for charges of receiving stolen goods.
Vehicle break-insThe KCSO has identified three juveniles, around 14 years of age, as suspects in a series of motor vehicle break-ins in the Lugoff area that took place between May 22 and 25. Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said an alert neighbor recorded a video posted to Facebook of the juveniles that assisted investigators in identifying them. Boan said petitions have yet to be filed. These break-ins were reported on Rippling Way, Wildwood Lane, Carrington Drive, Cook Road and Cricket Hill Drive.
The first three cases were reported on Rippling Way, involving someone entering an unlocked Jeep Wrangler and taking the victim’s wallet, which contained several items, including at least one financial card that was later used in Columbia. A deputy reported that a neighborhood Facebook page posted a video from a CCTV that showed a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and, possibly, gloves at another house. While the reporting deputy from that case was leaving the scene, they were flagged down by a neighboring resident who said someone entered at least one of their vehicles, but that nothing was taken. The third reported indicated that another person living on Rippling Way called in to say that some items were stolen out of their car and out of their son’s car.
On May 23, a man living on Wildwood Lane said that was traveling near his home when he spotted what turned out to be his teal-colored golf cart. He reported that he had noticed that someone had broken his electric gate and that the golf car was missing from the back yard, and that his daughter reported their dogs barking around 12:30 a.m.
Also on Wildwood Lane, a man reported on May 24 that someone had made entry in a storage building containing five vehicles, including two 2015 Mustang GTs, two older model Mercedes, and a Dodge Demon. The man said the suspects damaged four the five vehicles as well as an antique dresser with an attached mirror. Responding deputies noted shoe prints on all five vehicles, as well as fingerprints and hand prints.
On May 23, a woman living on Carrington Drive reported someone broke into her 2008 Chevy Suburban and stole a Gucci backpack and a GPS device.
On Cook Road, during the overnight hours of May 24 and 25, someone when through two vehicles, but nothing was taken. However, the victims noticed that several mailboxes on Cook and Cricket Hill roads had been gone through and mail was scattered on the ground at several locations. A responding deputy found a bag laying in the roadway on Cricket Hill Drive with coins spilled out of it. A parking pass belonging to a vehicle on Cook Road was found nearby. At that address, the deputy and victims found that the center console of a truck had been gone through and that a “waitress book” had been taken from one truck and $40 cash from the other.
Also on May 25, deputies responded again to Cricket Hill Drive due to mail in the roadway. While investigating, they also found that at least one vehicle and been tampered with and entered, but the owner reported nothing missing. Tampered mail or mailboxes were also reported on Wildwood Lane on May 25, and again on Cricket Hill Drive.
Other recent incidentsDeputies filed several charges against a 46-year-old Elgin-area man after conducting a traffic stop in Lugoff on May 27. According to a KCSO report, a deputy on routine patrol noticed a gold-colored pickup traveling on Whitehead Road at 20 mph over the speed limit and then make a left turn into the gas station at U.S. 1 South without using a turn signal. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, the man attempted to exit his vehicle, but was immediately commanded to get back in. During the traffic stop, it was determined the man was wanted for outstanding warrants not only in Kershaw County but in the city of Sumter as well. After arresting the man, deputies searched his truck and found a silver round container near the driver’s seat inside of which were two clear baggies of what field tested positive as 8.7 grams of meth. They also found a small blue cooler containing two green zip-lock type baggies containing both marijuana and an over-the-counter pill bottle containing numerous “roaches” all totaling 38.3 grams, along with a marijuana grinder, a small weight scale, other glass vials and numerous bags that could be used for distributing drugs. As of Tuesday, the man was being held at the county jail on charges of receiving stolen goods, meth distribution and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
A female North Central High School student, who had already been suspended or expelled from school, is facing disciplinary additional action from the school and is being petitioned through Family Court for third-degree assault following an incident that took place after the school’s graduation ceremony on May 26. According to a KCSO report, deputies conducting crowd control heard the girl being loud and boisterous while using profanity, and saying she was going to beat up another female student. Others around her began telling her to stop, but she reportedly continued. The reporting deputy said she advised the other girl to walk away, but when she tried to the offending student allegedly ran around three deputies and punched the victim in the side of her face. One of the deputies grabbed the offending student, who reportedly fell to the ground and was placed in handcuffs. She was turned over to an uncle, who took her home. Deputies spoke with the victim and her pictures and gathering a statement. They said they wanted to press charges against the other girl. School officials said they wanted to press charges as well.
A suspicious fire at a Bobwhite Circle address near Camden that happened on May 23 is being investigated. According to a KCSO report, a man living at the residence said he had been watching TV on his living room couch, he started to smell something burning. When he went to investigate, he said, he saw flames coming from under the residence. He said he went back inside to wake everyone up and get them out of the home, and told his wife to call 911. The man and his family members began trying to put out the fire with buckets of water and were assisted by a responding S.C. Highway Patrol trooper. A responding deputy located a hose at a neighboring residence and proceeded to extinguish the remaining flames. Firefighters told the deputies they believe the fire was started by “an outside force” rather than an electrical malfunction. The deputy reported that there was no evidence or, nor witnesses to, anything or anyone that could have started the fire. At that point, the scene was secured and deemed safe for the family to renter the home.
On May 24, deputies went to an apartment on U.S. 1 in Lugoff in order to assist the S.C. Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (PPP) in serving an active warrant on a female subject. After knocking on the door for about 20 to 30 minutes, the woman’s son came to the door and claimed his mother wasn’t there, and allowed them to come into the room to check. While searching the apartment, deputies soon determined the woman was hiding in a crawl space. Deputies reported she complied with orders to come out so she could be detained. Deputies located a small amount of marijuana claimed by the woman’s son; it was seized for destruction and he was not charged. Deputies noticed the woman was talking strangely and ordered her to spit out whatever was in her mouth. It was a small vial of what she admitted was fentanyl. It, too, was a small amount and was seized to be destroyed. Deputies took her to the county jail where she was held for PPP officers.
Recently, the KCSO received a call from Lexington, Ky., authorities in regards to a possibly stolen vehicle from Kershaw County in their jurisdiction. On May 22, a woman living in Lugoff contacted local deputies to say she had allowed a subject to borrow her grey 2013 Honda Accord on May 19 to get groceries in Elgin and expected to have the vehicle returned on May 20. She said that on May 21, the Lexington (Ky.) Police Department notified her that the person to whom she had leant the Accord had been arrested that day and that her vehicle had been left in a parking lot there. A Kershaw County deputy informed the woman to get back in touch with Lexington, Ky., authorities and let them the suspect does not have permission to use the car and to try to recover the keys for it.
After learning on May 24 that a woman charged a day earlier with unlawful exposure of a child to methamphetamine was being released from jail and planned to pick up her 8-month-old child from another person who had been taken care of the baby, deputies contacted the S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) and arranged to have a deputy and DSS caseworker meet with the woman and the person taking care of the baby. This took place and the deputy reported that the baby’s mother agreed to a safety plan where the baby would stay at the other person’s home. The DSS caseworker then went to the guardian’s home to do a check on the residence.
On May 22, deputies recovered a car reported stolen out of Richland County from a Smyrna Church Road property after the property owner reported finding the white 2016 Kia Sorento sitting on her property behind an abandoned residence. Meanwhile, a vehicle whose description was not included in a separate report that was reported on a McRae Road property back in April and towed on May 10, was determined on May 22 to be stolen out of North Carolina. On May 23, yet a third vehicle — a 2006 GMC Envoy that had been reported stolen out of Richland County — was located at a Salt Pond Road property.
The KCSO assisted their Richland County counterparts in locating a person wanted in their jurisdiction on May 23. Kershaw County deputies went to an address on Summit Ridge Drive near Camden and were met at the door by a man they determined to be the subject. The Richland County deputies were called to the scene and took the man into custody.
Someone forced their way on to a Rush Road, Elgin-area property and stole a white 2001 Nissan Frontier and broke into a white 1994 Chevy Blazer on or before May 25. It was unclear how the Frontier was removed from the property as it was apparently not in working condition. A security camera was also stolen, taking images of the theft with them.
Someone stole 26 sheets of oriented strand board worth around $550 total from a residential construction site on U.S. 1 South in Lugoff sometime before 10:30 a.m. May 24.
Someone stole a camera and a solar light from a Robinson Town Road property in Cassatt on or before May 23.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, civil disturbance/issue, crack cocaine possession, domestic violence, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, harassment, larceny, malicious injury to property, motor vehicle theft, overdose, runaway, scam, unlawful entry into enclosed spaces, and violations of a restraining order.
(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)