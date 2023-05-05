Senior Winn McKittrick overcame windy conditions to shoot a 77 to earn medalist honors as the Camden High golf team breezed to the Region 6-AAA title on Monday in an event shortened to nine holes and played at the Camden Country Club.
In the team totals, which were based on nine-hole scores, the host Bulldogs posted a 160 team score which was 63 strokes better than Marlboro County, which finished with a 223. Darlington and Lakewood were third and fourth with rounds of 224 and 247, respectively.
Playing 18 holes, McKittrick edged teammate Josh Cameron by one stroke as Cameron posted a 78. Camden’s James Rheames and Noah Roberts were next with a 79 and an 88, respectively.
With the team title, the Bulldogs will play in the AAA Lower State championships which will be played next Monday at the Diamondback Golf Club in Aynor. The top 10 finishing teams will qualify for the 36-hole AAA state championship to be played at Three Pines Country Club in Woodruff on May 15-16.