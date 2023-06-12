The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the S.C. Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free virtual training beginning Tuesday, July 25, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Kershaw County. GALs advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS).
Volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history, have time available and the desire to help a child in their community.
Currently, the Kershaw County GAL Program is serving 158 children, but there are only 31 volunteer GALs to assist. While GAL staff fill in the gaps, the need for more volunteers is urgent.
“The need is greater than ever in our state for volunteer advocates. Our goal is to ensure that every child in the family court system has a voice and finds a safe permanent home as quickly as possible. We are always looking for caring and dedicated individuals to advocate on behalf of our state’s most vulnerable children,” S.C. GAL Program Director LaDara Depugh said.
Visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. Follow @Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program on Facebook or contact communications@childadvocate.sc.gov to be added to the newsletter for updates and local events in your area.
Contact Lindsey Loparo, regional recruiter and trainer for the GAL program, at (803) 206-0640 or Lindsey.Loparo@ChildAdvocate.SC.gov for more information.