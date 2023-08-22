In preparing today’s Yesteryear column from Aug. 21, 2002, I happened to be flipping through some of the issues before it and came across a column I wrote that we published two days earlier, on Aug. 19, 2002. It was titled Somewhere over the rainbow, and, yes, has exactly to do with The Wizard of Oz movie song of the same name.
I’m reprinting it here in an, admittedly, effort to embarrass the heck out of my sons, who are now coming up on birthdays number 22 and 23 soon (they are only 10 and a half months apart in age). It’s what parents do, and as long as we’re not cruel about it, it can be pretty funny — and heartwarming — to look back. Here we go…
There is one song my son, Johsua — and I’m sure if he could talk more, his brother, Caleb, as well — asks for every night.
•••••
“Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”
I started singing it when he was just an infant as a lullaby, being one of the few songs I can sing and still stay on key. For a long time I could only guess that it had become his favorite of his simply by virtue of his falling asleep — sometimes even before I finished.
After Caleb came along, we didn’t sing as much simply because we were all so exhausted dealing with one toddler and one infant at the same time. Eventually, though, not only did we return to “Rainbow,” but we added two of Joshua’s other favorites: “The Alphabet Song” and “Twinkle-Twinkle Little Star” — which, if you pay attention, are actually the same melody. Try singing the songs back-to-back and you’ll see what I mean. (“Ba-Ba Black Sheep,” too).
As Joshua has gotten older and learned more words and actually tries to communicate with us, he’s gotten in the habit of asking for these songs. He’ll hop up on his bed and say “Nowee.” That means “now we know our A-B-Cs,” which is his way of asking for “The Alphabet Song.” Lately, he’s gotten to shouting “Rainbow!” to ask for the Judy Garland favorite.
Needless to say, not complying with his wishes is asking for a tantrum, which will just egg his brother on, too, so sing away we do, even if we’ve got a touch of laryngitis (which I did recently).
What’s gotten really cute is the way Joshua is trying to sing along with us now. He’s got his own version of going the entire “A-B-C” song where he tends to slide through the “L-M-N-O-P” section (even adults to that). He kind of trails off at the end of the alphabet as well and then launches into the “now we know” part. If, on the other hand, we sing the song, we find we can stop at certain points and he’ll shout out the next letter. He’s very good at this with “G”, “P” and “Z.”
“Twinkle” and “Rainbow” kind of work the same way. He’s become quite adept at anticipating the last word of each line, sometimes beating us to the punch. He especially likes to shout out “birds fly” during the last stanza of “Over the Rainbow.”
Oh, there’s one other song that’s caught Joshua’s attention, and that’s “Patty-cake.” He can do just about the whole song with you, including all the arm motions of rolling, pinching and marking that last cake with a “J.”
Caleb doesn’t join in yet. Not exactly, anyway. He certainly has rhythm, though. There’s a show that SCETV produces called “Dooley & Pals” that is Josh’s favorite. During the program, the alien, Dooley, and the humans (mostly kids a little older than him) perform songs and dance and even do a little exercise. Josh will join in, which is great, but what’s hilarious is seeing little Caleb start stamping his foot — in time to the music.
By the way, Caleb has been walking since one week before he turned 11 months and he turns a year old this week. My how time flies when we’re chasing toddlers! He also knows some words, like “Da’da “and “Ma-ma,” but would you guess that “Go!” is his favorite thing to say? Not to mention making a game out of dropping something and saying, “Uh-oh!”
Cute is not sufficient enough words to describe these two guys.
They also get along for the most part, although they have their moments. Caleb, believe it or not, can actually be the bully, grabbing his brother’s stuff and bothering him at night when they’re supposed to be going to sleep. They both now sleep on the floor on mattresses. Joshua climbed out of his crib months ago and then tried climbing into Caleb’s crib back in early summer. Safety first!
So, yes, they are brothers, but they love each other — evidenced by how Josh will get excited when Caleb gets up after a nap and how Caleb follows him all over the house — but they also get on each other’s nerves. There’s the next umpteen number of years for us, eh?
I can see them now, in their teens, 20s and later, having the occasional tiff, fighting over toys — and other things, but we won’t get into that now. Hopefully, they’ll have learned how to work out their various crises and make up.
If not, I suppose I’ll be calming them down by singing “Over The Rainbow” for a very long time. Which is just fine with me. In 2001, it was ranked first as one of America’s top songs of the 20th century by the recording industry and some education groups with voting by all kinds of music lovers.
•••••
Gee, all they had to do was ask Joshua.
What memories! I do have to admit, however, that soon into their teens, the boys started … well … shutting me up every time I tried to sing. Apparently, it was already embarrassing for their Dad to try singing anything at all. So, if I ever do sing “Over the Rainbow,” it’s in the car, where nobody can hear me. I’m not sure I can carry the tune anymore, anyway. My pipes aren’t the same as they were in my mid-30s.
Finally, as foretold in the column, Caleb’s birthday is this week. He’ll be 22 years old. He’s in Kentucky right now, following his dream of getting his commercial driver’s license. Happy Birthday, son!
And Josh is here in town, working for a local restaurant. His birthday will be in six weeks at the beginning of October. Happy early birthday to you, too, bud!
Love you both!